Liberia: VP Koung Launches Okada-Motto App

Paynesville — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung shares his humble beginning in life from being a money exchanger, rising to become a representative and senator, and now occupying the nation's second highest office through determination, as he launches the OKADA-MOTO app.

Vice President Koung shared his personal history during the launch of the OKADA-MOTO app for commercial motorcyclists and truck drivers, graced by officials and diverse stakeholders, including motorcycle unions and the general public.

The long-term goal of the app is to empower motorcyclists by providing them with tools and resources to enhance their financial literacy and skills and eventually transition into more sustainable and lucrative careers.

During the launch, the Vice President explained the app's potential to create opportunities for economic mobility, reduce unemployment, and promote safer road practices.

"OKADA-MOTTO is a platform that will not only support motorcyclists in their daily work but also encourage them to envision a future beyond riding," he says.

The application offers access to job training, savings plans, and networking with potential employers, allowing motorcyclists to improve their financial standing and work toward greater stability.

The Vice President further stresses that "OKADA-MOTTO" will also enhance road safety and ensure that motorcyclists are equipped with knowledge and tools to navigate the streets more securely.

During the event held Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at Paynesville City Hall in Paynesville City, Mr Koung urged motorcyclists to invest wisely in their riding activities, emphasizing that income generated from motorcycling should be seen as a means to build a brighter future rather than a permanent occupation.

"Your work as a motorcyclist can be the foundation for something bigger," he underscores, encouraging riders to save, plan, and make investments that would eventually allow them to transition into more sustainable forms of employment or entrepreneurship.

He highlights that "OKADA-MOTTO" provides various resources, including financial management tools, that will help motorcyclists navigate their earnings effectively and secure their futures. He also notes that the app encourages motorcyclists to adopt better road practices, contributing to the safety of riders and other road users.

Koung emphasizes the importance of focus, sharing insights from his experiences in various business ventures, including money exchange and taxi driving, highlighting how dedication and strategic planning in these fields helped him succeed.

He urges motorcyclists to apply the same discipline and forward-thinking approach to their work, stressing that with careful management of their earnings and a commitment to personal growth, they could build lasting careers and improve their livelihoods. "Focus on your goals, invest in yourself, and use your current work as a stepping stone toward greater opportunities."

Additionally, Vice President Koung calls on unions involved in motorcycle transportation to collaborate as a unified entity for the benefit of all operators. He adds that unions could better advocate for improved working conditions, enhanced safety measures, and greater opportunities for motorcyclists by working together.

He encourages unions to create a collective voice that could influence policy changes, negotiate better wages, and provide training and support for members. "Unity is strength, and together, you can achieve more for your fellow riders," he remarks, urging collaboration to ensure sustainable growth and development in the sector.

He also advises heavy-duty vehicle operators to exercise caution while driving within city limits to ensure harmonious coordination with motorcyclists. Vice President Koung underscores that motorcyclists and drivers of large vehicles must share roads safely and respectfully, as this would reduce traffic accidents and improve overall road safety for all road users.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Mohammed Sumaila, Chief Executive Officer of the establishment, explains the mobile application has been developed to provide a convenient platform for booking motorcycles, facilitating easier movement and navigation.

He says the app does not only streamline the process of finding a ride but also integrates features that support motorcyclists in managing their finances, improving their skills, and fostering a sense of community among riders.

"OKADA-MOTTO also aims to bring innovation and convenience to the motorcycle transportation sector while empowering riders to achieve more," Dr. Sumaila adds.