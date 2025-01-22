Nigeria: 'Resetting America' - Understanding Trump's Policy Directions in His Second Term

As President Donald Trump embarks on his second term, Washington DC is abuzz with discussions and analyses of the administration's policy directions.

President Donald J. Trump has laid out his America First Priorities. His second Inaugural Address and ceremony as the 47th President of the United States marks the beginning of a new chapter in US governance. The day was characterised by a series of significant executive actions and Cabinet-level developments, as well as a reinforced commitment to the "America First" doctrine that underpinned much of Mr Trump's inaugural address.

Immigration is a central focus of the new Trump term. President Trump wasted no time in addressing immigration, a cornerstone of his campaign and administration. Among the first executive orders signed on the evening of Inauguration Day was one aimed at reinstating stringent border controls, including the reintroduction of "Remain in Mexico" policies for asylum seekers. The order also directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to expedite the completion of physical border barriers and enhance technological surveillance capabilities. Mr Trump's rhetoric underscored his belief that strong borders are essential to national sovereignty and public safety.

Additionally, another executive order outlined plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme within six months, leaving Congress to address the fate of over 600,000 young immigrants brought to the US as children. Critics argue that the move could destabilise families and communities, while proponents see it as a step toward enforcing immigration laws consistently.

The administration also acted swiftly to reaffirm its position on international health governance. Following through on campaign promises, Mr Trump signed an order finalising the US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO), citing perceived failures in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged undue influence by China. Elise Stefanik, during her nomination hearing for Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on 21 January, committed to redirecting US health funding to bilateral initiatives and partnerships with allied nations.

The hearing also saw Republican senators pressing Ms Stefanik to ensure US foreign policy countered China's growing influence at international bodies like the United Nations and addressed anti-Semitism within these organisations. Calls to defund certain UN programmes and reduce support for institutions housing the International Criminal Court (ICC) were also discussed, highlighting the administration's broader scepticism of multilateral institutions.

There are new energy and environmental policies. Mr Trump's second term began with decisive action on energy policy. An executive order repealed previous restrictions on oil and gas drilling, including in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Another order prioritised the development of domestic energy infrastructure projects by streamlining federal approval processes, signalling the administration's commitment to energy independence and economic growth through resource exploitation.

Environmental advocacy groups were quick to criticise these measures, warning of long-term ecological harm and potential violations of indigenous rights. Nevertheless, the administration remains firm in its belief that such policies are essential to bolstering American prosperity and reducing dependence on foreign energy.

On the morning of Tuesday, 21 January 2025, Marco Rubio was sworn in as the 72nd Secretary of State at 9:15 a.m., addressing State Department staff shortly thereafter. In his remarks, Mr Rubio emphasised the administration's overarching foreign policy goals: the Trump administration was on "a very clear mission" concerning foreign policy. He said, "And that mission is to ensure that our foreign policy is centred on one thing, and that is the advancement of our national interest, which they have clearly defined through his campaign as anything that makes us stronger or safer or more prosperous, and that will be our mission. That will be our job across the world, to ensure that we have a foreign policy that advances the national interest of the United States."

Secretary Rubio's words set the tone for an assertive approach to global engagement, one that prioritises American interests above multilateral considerations.

Monday, 20 January 2025, also marked the ceremonial transfer of power, steeped in historical tradition. Vice President J.D. Vance took his oath of office one minute before noon, administered by Justice Clarence Thomas. At exactly noon, as mandated by the US Constitution, Mr Trump was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts. The oath, consisting of just 35 words, is a solemn pledge to "faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States" and to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

In his inaugural address, President Trump reaffirmed the "America First" mantra that defined his first term. He emphasised the administration's commitment to policies that prioritise national strength, economic prosperity, and the welfare of American citizens. Mr Trump called for unity among Americans while reiterating his focus on "fair" trade agreements, a robust military, and the reduction of US involvement in "endless foreign wars."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The address also touched on the administration's plans to bolster infrastructure, strengthen law enforcement, and combat "woke" ideologies that, in Mr Trump's view, threaten traditional American values.

With the signing of this series of executive orders on Inauguration Day alone, the administration has laid the groundwork for its policy agenda. Domestically, these orders touch on issues ranging from immigration and energy to healthcare and law enforcement. Internationally, the focus appears to have shifted away from multilateralism, as evidenced by the WHO withdrawal and discussions to defund parts of the UN.

The next four years are likely to see heightened debates over the implications of these policies, both at home and abroad. As President Trump's administration doubles down on its "America First" approach, the world will watch closely to gauge its impact on global stability and US leadership in international affairs.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, D.C.-based geopolitical analyst and correspondent covering Congress, the Pentagon, State Department, and the White House, with expertise in foreign and defence policy. Follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe.