Nigeria: Anti-Graft Group Drags Ex-Akwa Ibom Gov, Udom to EFCC, ICPC

Abuja — The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate former Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of public funds.

The petition was submitted at the EFCC headquarters on Tuesday, with NACAT representatives highlighting concerns about the misappropriation of state resources during Emmanuel's eight-year tenure.

Leading the submission were Fejiro Oliver Tega Oghenedoro, NACAT's Executive Director of Investigations, and Stanley Ugabe, the Operations Manager.

The petition claims that the former governor diverted significant sums from state coffers, specifically withdrawing over N4.5 billion in six months for security operations that were allegedly not conducted.

It details instances where funds intended for agencies such as the police, army, and navy were purportedly redirected into private accounts.

Citing ongoing investigations into other former governors, NACAT urged that Emmanuel should face similar scrutiny, calling on the EFCC to hold him accountable if any financial misconduct is proven.

Briefing journalists after submitting the petition, Oghenedoro stated: "NACAT would be failing in its duties if we ignored the alleged corruption and mismanagement of public funds by the former governor of Akwa Ibom State.

"We have thoroughly investigated and audited many of the state's financial records available to us and detailed our findings in the petition.

"For instance, over N4.5 billion was withdrawn and claimed to be allocated to security agencies within six months in 2018, which we have traced.

"We can state that these so-called security votes were not received by our security operatives but were instead misused to benefit a few.

"The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State in 2018 can clarify whether Udom released N360 million to a unit called Operation Thunder under his command.

"If immediate past Governors like Ifeanyi Okowa and Yahaya Bello can be invited and investigated, Udom Emmanuel should also be required to account for our allegations against him.

"We have come to the EFCC office to officially submit a petition so that Nigerians will be informed and can follow the case."