Liberia: Senator Simeon Taylor Threatens U.S.$2 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Lina Howa Magona

Monrovia — Grand Cape Mount County Senator Simeon Taylor has vowed to file a $2 million lawsuit against Lina Howa Magona, accusing her of defamation. The Senator made the announcement on Tuesday in Brewerville, outside Monrovia, following allegations by Magona that he attempted to sexually abuse her and later ordered his security guards to assault her.

Speaking to journalists, Senator Taylor dismissed Magona's claims as baseless, insisting that the truth would emerge during a conference at the Brewerville Magisterial Court. "She must tell the court where I made advances against her--when, where, and at what time," Taylor said, maintaining his innocence.

The allegations stem from a writ issued on January 18, 2025. Magona alleged that Senator Taylor attempted to sexually abuse her at his Brewerville residence and subsequently instructed his security guards to assault and humiliate her publicly.

According to Magona, "The Grand Cape Mount County Senator ordered his security to beat me after attempting to sexually abuse me in his house. The Senator, whom I have known for over a decade, insulted my womanhood, calling me degrading names in front of others, including his partner." She claimed the confrontation arose after she visited the Senator to demand an end to what she described as "years of abuse."

"I went to ask him to stop abusing me, but instead, he ordered his security to disgrace me and threatened my life," Magona alleged.

In his response, Senator Taylor rejected the accusations, describing them as politically motivated. He disclosed that Magona is married to his Chief of Staff and claimed that ongoing marital issues between the couple might have prompted her actions.

"Lina Howa Magona is married to my Chief of Staff, and I have known her since 2018. As we speak, she and my Chief of Staff are having conflicts and may separate. She wants me to dismiss him," Taylor stated.

The Senator further accused Magona of being a member of the governing Unity Party and suggested her allegations were part of a political ploy to tarnish his reputation.

"When the time comes, I will wear my political boots for Grand Cape Mount County. But no one should use politics to destroy the character I have built over the years," he asserted. "I am not worried about her allegations. I am confident that the truth will come to light, and she will have to prove her claims beyond all reasonable doubt."