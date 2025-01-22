Liberia Successfully Installs and Commissions PSA Oxygen Plants in Four Counties

Monrovia — In a significant milestone for Liberia's healthcare infrastructure, Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been successfully installed and commissioned in Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, and Nimba counties. These plants are now providing medical-grade oxygen to hospitals, marking a crucial step in enhancing the nation's ability to respond to health emergencies and treat critical respiratory conditions.

According to a release, the PSA oxygen plants are the result of a collaborative initiative involving key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, the Government of Liberia, the Global Fund Emergency Response, Plan International Liberia as Principal Recipient, and county administrations. This ground-breaking project underscores the commitment to strengthening Liberia's health sector and its resilience to crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other respiratory diseases.

These plants will enable hospitals to provide life-saving oxygen therapy to patients in need, significantly enhancing treatment capabilities and contributing to better health outcomes for citizens. This project demonstrates commitments to improving healthcare services in Liberia in collaboration with MOH and ensuring that every patient has access to essential medical resources.

The project is funded by the Global Fund Emergency Response and implemented by Plan International Liberia, ensuring that installation and operational training met international standards. In addition to providing oxygen, the facilities are equipped to serve as models for similar initiatives in the region, fostering sustainability and national ownership of healthcare advancements.

As Liberia continues to build its healthcare capacity, the PSA oxygen plants represent a beacon of hope and progress. By investing in critical infrastructure, the nation is better equipped to safeguard the health and well-being of its population, ensuring that no patient is left without access to essential medical care.