Liberia: AML Hosts Career Fair for Students in Yekepa

ArcelorMittal Liberia on Thursday, January 16, 2025 hosted a careers fair for students from across Yekepa and its environs.

The career fair was intended to educate the youth, especially those coming out of high school not to jump into a career that they do have passion for.

"Today marks an exciting step toward shaping your future, because this fair is a unique opportunity to explore career paths, gain insights from experienced professionals, and uncover your passions," was the opening statement at the fair.

The students were informed every great journey begins with a single step and the choices we make today can also ignite or spark our dreams for tomorrow.

The occasion which was held observance of AML Employee Volunteers week enabled some skillful employees to share their experiences in how they arrived at their careers.

There were no interactions with professionals for guidance, where the students were able to ask questions.

Professionals working with AML from numerous departments, including engineering, human resources, project management, health and safety, environmental, legal and among others.

Some of the topics discussed at the fair were 'building a career plan, where the students were educated on networking strategy, how to plan for career for higher education.

Practical career advice and guidance; preparing for interview, personal strengths assessment and identifying strengths and passion.

There was excitement among the students for the education they acquired for professional staff of AML.

"We are so excited about the fair, because some of us are attending a career fair," said one of the students.

"The professions some of us know are accounting, nursing, teaching, agriculture, which are easy to acquire, not knowing there are many marketable careers like what we've been hearing today," a student from ABC attending the fair told this paper.

"Don't jump to a career because you saw your friends doing it, there are many careers out there more marketable," said Mardea Awotwe, an environmentalist with AML told the students.

The employee volunteer week climaxed with a cleaning up campaign across the concession town of Yekepa.

AML is now taking a new approach in building relationships with the affected, involving youth first against drug abuse and addiction and educating the youth people, especially the students to make good decisions in getting their career is a good milestone, a retired former worker told the Daily Observer.

"We need robust development of Yekepa for the next generation to have affordable facilities in line with present day reality," he added.