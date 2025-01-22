Liberia: Court Clears God's Willing Inc. of Corruption Charges

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga, Bong County has acquitted the management of God's Willing Inc. of all charges brought by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC). The court's decision, on January 15, 2025, ruled in favor of God's Willing Inc., dismissing six charges including economic sabotage, fraud, and other related accusations.

The court's clearance document states that Odoshall Oldpa Karnue, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, has been absolved of all charges and restored to his full rights as a Liberian citizen.

The case, which stemmed from allegations of financial mismanagement and kickbacks in a USAID-funded healthcare project in Margibi County, involved several individuals, including former and current health officials and local businessmen.

In February 2024, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) charged 12 individuals under sections 5.1 and 5.2 of the 2022 Act via the Grand Jury of Margibi County. Following a request for a change of venue, the case was transferred to Gbarnga. The LACC accused the defendants, including Karnue, of six charges related to financial mismanagement and kickbacks amounting to US$188,978.86 from a USAID-funded healthcare project meant for improving services in Margibi County.

The charges implicated Mr. Karnue, whose entity was hired to supply the Margibi health team with petroleum products, collaborating with the Margibi Health Team to defraud the government and receiving payment for services that he did not provide.

But after the final arguments in Gbarnga, the Presiding Judge, George S. Wiles, dropped all charges against six defendants, including key figures such as Augustine N. Fannieh, Leroy Dorwazia, Roland Reeves, Odoshall Oldpa Karnue, Barkolleh Kollie, and Momo K. Miller.

"This is to certify that Mr. Odoshall Oldpa Karnue, the bearer of this instrument was one of the six defendants in the above captioned cause of action who was charged with above mentioned charges has been set free of a non-guilty verdict, leveled by the empaneled jury before this court to each of the charges," the not-guilty verdict certificate of clearance, copy of which is in the possession of the Daily Observer, reads.

"He is declared free from further answering to the said charges and he is restored to all rights as a free Liberian citizen and barred from further answering to said crimes," the court said.

CEO Karnue expressed relief at the outcome of the case and emphasized the company's commitment to ethical business practices.

"It would have tarnished the reputation of my entity and me, if we were found guilty of these charges leveled against us," he said.

God's Willing Inc., primarily engaged in petroleum operations with multiple filling stations in Liberia, also has involvement in housing projects. The company's CEO acknowledged the challenging process but expressed gratitude for the court's ruling exonerating the company from the allegations.