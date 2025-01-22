Liberia: Mole in NSA Sent to Court

Monrovia — An employee of the National Security Agency (NSA)) D. Dolewon has been forwarded to court for allegedly leaking sensitive information to embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

A mole is a spy or an undercover agent in a security sector involved in double standards.

Defendant Dolewon, during the investigation, informed the NSA that Embattle Speaker Koffa is his uncle, while the investigation revealed that he has been leaking intelligence to him.

Dolewon, aged 40, is accused of unlawfully disclosing confidential information, mishandling sensitive materials, recklessly endangering others, and criminal coercion.

A police investigation, which began in December 2024, uncovered that Dolewon used his WhatsApp account to share sensitive NSA details, including names and roles of high-ranking officers, with embattled Speaker Koffa.

He reportedly urged his uncle not to trust certain NSA officials, including Deputy Director Steven Dolo, whom he described as involved in "dirty work."

Additionally, Dolewon is accused of sending information about NSA officers' positions and activities to others, putting the Agency's operations and personnel at significant risk. His alleged actions, according to the Police, have raised serious concerns about national security.

Disclosure of classified information without authorization is a breach of NSA's administrative instructions, which strictly prohibit such actions.

The investigation further revealed that Dolewon's conduct endangered the reputation of NSA officials and jeopardized their safety and undermined national security efforts.

In a statement to the police, Dolewon admitted to the charges, appealing to his superiors for mercy.

However, the investigation has found no merit to his claims of ill-treatment by Deputy Director Dolo.

The Government of Liberia has charged the Chief of Office Staff of embattled Speaker Koffa Thomas Isaac Etheridge and Eric Susay with multiple crimes and forwarded them to the Monrovia City Court for prosecution in connection with the December 18, 2024, fire incident at the Capitol Building.

Koffa himself had earlier been called in by Police for questioning regarding the incident that Police had termed as arson but was subsequently released. Editing by Jonathan Browne