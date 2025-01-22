Liberia: Boakai One Year - Business As Usual

opinion

On January 22, 2024, Joseph N. Boakai was inaugurated as the 26th President of Liberia. His swearing-in ceremony took place in the capital city, Monrovia, amidst a crowd of supporters, dignitaries, and members of the international community. President Boakai's inauguration symbolizes a pivotal moment in Liberia's political landscape as he takes on the responsibilities of leading the nation.

During his inaugural address, he outlined his vision for the country, emphasizing unity, development, and the importance of addressing pressing issues such as corruption, economic recovery, social justice, etc. As Liberia embarked on this new chapter, the hope was that President Boakai's leadership would foster positive change and advance the nation's democratic ideals.

As Boakai stepped into his new role, he confronted the daunting reality of a nation with a shattered economy. The legacy of mismanagement and ineffective governance left by his predecessor, George Weah loomed large, creating significant challenges for Boakai. Corruption had infiltrated the very fabric of government, permeating various levels and fostering a pervasive atmosphere of mistrust. Citizens struggled against the harsh realities of a glaring lack of accountability and transparency among their leaders. Furthermore, the reckless depletion of foreign reserves dealt a severe blow to the nation's financial stability, exacerbating the crisis and leaving the country vulnerable.

However, as Boakai settled into his role, a series of formidable challenges emerged, each one testing his resolve and capacity to steer the nation toward progress. These challenges were further amplified by the troubled legacy left by the previous administration of George Weah, during which many systemic issues were exacerbated, creating a complex web of obstacles that hampered progress.

Statistical indicators paint a concerning picture of the economic situation in Liberia. By the end of 2024, the inflation rate reached 8.2%, significantly affecting the cost of basic necessities. For example, the national average price for a 25 kg bag of rice has risen to LD 3,900, while the price of gasoline per gallon is LD775 and fuel oil per gallon is LD840.

To compound these issues, the value of the Liberian dollar has fallen by more than 21%, creating a considerable financial burden for citizens. Specifically, the exchange rate deteriorated from 157 LRD to 1 USD in February 2023 and further declined to 189 LRD to 1 USD by January 2025. This sharp depreciation has severely diminished household purchasing power, leaving many families struggling to afford essential needs such as food, healthcare, and education.

Food security in Liberia has demonstrated a concerning and uneven trajectory over recent years. In the latest 2024 Global Hunger Index (GHI), Liberia ranks 120th out of 127 countries for which sufficient data is available to calculate hunger scores. With an alarming GHI score of 31.9, the level of hunger in the country is classified as serious. This dire situation is further illustrated by the findings of the Social Cohesion and Reconciliation Index (SCORE), which indicates a significant decline in food security from 2018 to 2024. The data reveals that a staggering 80% of Liberians face the daunting challenge of providing sufficient food for their families, highlighting the extensive scope of food insecurity in the nation.

The human toll of these economic hardships is deeply distressing and highlights the pervasive nature of poverty across the nation. Recent statistics indicate that nearly 30% of Liberia's population is living below the extreme international poverty line of $2.15 per person per day. When assessed against the middle-income poverty benchmark of $3.65, this number swells to nearly 70%. The poverty faced by many Liberians is not solely monetary; a significant portion of the population experiences multiple dimensions of deprivation, which includes limited access to essential services such as education, healthcare, and clean water, further complicating their ability to escape the cycle of poverty.

During Boakai's first year, the administration faced significant challenges, largely due to the absence of a coherent organizing principle and an unifying vision for governance. This lack of clarity and direction has led to a disorganized and chaotic approach to leadership, which has raised concerns among citizens and observers alike.

One glaring indication of Boakai's lack of preparedness for his role is the evident absence of comprehensive analysis and strategic planning in the policies he has enacted since assuming office. In the realm of political economics, such decisions are often categorized as "stroke-of-the-pen" actions--choices that can be made swiftly and with little difficulty. While this approach may be practical in certain situations, many decisions carry profound and lasting ramifications that demand a more thoughtful and deliberate consideration, rather than impulsive execution.

Following President Boakai's swearing-in ceremony, there were evident delays in the appointment of key officials. The process of nominating individuals to various positions unfolded over three months after the inauguration, with some nominations occurring sporadically, spaced approximately a week apart. Compounding the issue, several appointments were not publicly announced, which contributed to a general lack of transparency regarding the appointment process. This opacity further undermined the public's right to be informed about significant governance decisions.

According to the Center for Transparency and Accountability (CENTAL), a prominent civil society organization in Liberia and the national chapter of Transparency International, of the total 1,306 appointments made, 38 were embroiled in controversy. This included 13 appointments that were altered or modified after their initial announcement and another 25 appointments that became ineffective.

The latter group included cases where appointments were revoked by the President, instances of resignation, legal proceedings, or situations where current officeholders refused to continue in their roles.

The significant volume of withdrawals and the circumstances surrounding these changes raise critical questions. Firstly, they call into doubt the thoroughness and effectiveness of the vetting procedures that were or were not implemented during this process. Secondly, there is concern regarding the broader awareness of the specific restrictions that apply to certain positions, which may have influenced these decisions. Finally, the motivations behind such numerous alterations to the appointments remain unclear, further contributing to the public's uncertainty and mistrust in the administration's handling of appointments.

Despite a complicated and often controversial history in public service, President Joseph Boakai has appointed several individuals to key positions within public service. These appointments reflect both trust and concern given the backgrounds of those selected. One significant appointment was S. Tornorlah Varpilah. appointed as the Chairman of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA). Varpilah's responsibilities include overseeing maritime operations and ensuring compliance with international maritime laws. He was designated by the National Legislature to restitute public funds.

Also, Abdullah Kamara, recently appointed by President Boakai as the Acting Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), is facing serious allegations of corruption. A comprehensive audit conducted by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) revealed that during his time as CEO of TAMMA Corporation, Kamara was involved in making unauthorized payments totaling L$262,844,500 and US$450,000. These financial transactions reportedly took place without adhering to established procurement protocols, indicating a significant breach of trust and accountability.

Furthermore, Kamara is accused of orchestrating a $2.6 million scam that has purportedly deprived over 10,000 young Liberians of vital digital literacy opportunities. This project was designed to accelerate digital literacy and improve internet connectivity among the nation's youth, but it allegedly failed to deliver any tangible results. Reports suggest that the funding for this initiative simply vanished, leaving many young individuals without access to the promised training and resources.

Despite the gravity of these allegations and the implications they carry for public trust in the administration, Abdullah Kamara continues to serve as the Acting Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA). His ongoing position raises significant questions about President Boakai's commitment to addressing corruption and enforcing accountability within his administration. In light of these findings, the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has publicly called for Kamara's dismissal, urging that the GAC's audit findings warrant immediate action to restore credibility and integrity to the government.

Another significant appointment is that of Daniel Johnson, who has taken on the role of Secretary General for the Roberts Flight Information Region. It is crucial to note that Johnson is currently sought by the United States government for allegedly defrauding the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) out of approximately $1.9 million. This situation raises serious concerns about the integrity of his appointment.

Nortu Jappah has been named the head of the National Insurance Company of Liberia, where he will be responsible for managing the nation's insurance affairs. However, Jappah has a controversial background; he was reportedly "forced to resign" from his previous position as Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) in 2012. This resignation was linked to his involvement in a corruption scandal concerning the importation of substandard pipes and chemicals, which had severe implications for public health and infrastructure.

Further complicating the situation, Patrick Sandike was appointed as the Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services at LWSC. Sandike has a troubled history, having been dismissed from the institution for corruption during his tenure as Operations Engineer. His dismissal raises concerns about the effectiveness of oversight in the appointment process.

Rudolph Merab has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA). Merab has a notorious reputation linked to illegal logging activities during Liberia's civil war, casting doubt on his suitability for a position that is supposed to promote sustainable forestry practices and protect the nation's natural resources.

Finally, Mohammed Maladho Bah has been appointed as the Special Presidential Envoy for Investment. However, his reputation is marred by allegations that he defrauded Liberians while posing as a dealer of used cars, further complicating the perception of his role within the government. These appointments reflect a broader context of challenges facing the Boakai administration as it grapples with issues of accountability, corruption, and the public's trust in government institutions.

In a series of controversial appointments, the President has been accused of engaging in nepotism by favoring relatives of public officials and his political allies. A notable example is the selection of Sirleaf Tyler, the brother of Senator Alex J. Tyler, who was appointed as Minister of Transport. In this vital role, he is tasked with shaping and directing the nation's transportation policies and overseeing the development of essential infrastructure.

Similarly, Nancy Moye, the wife of Senator Prince Moye, has secured a position on the board of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC). This company is crucial for managing the country's petroleum resources, making her appointment both significant and influential in the energy sector. The late Senator Prince Y. Johnson's daughter, Daybah E. Johnson was appointed as Assistant Minister for Regional Labor Affairs.

Further illustrating this trend is S. Tornolar Varpilah, the husband of Senator Darbah Varpilah, who has taken on the role of Chairman of the Board of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA). This position is essential for the regulation of maritime activities, ensuring the safety of operations at sea, and guiding the country's maritime policies.

Moreover, the next generation of the Varpilah family also makes its mark in public service, with Senator Varpilah's children--Nee-Alah T. Varpilah and Feetor Varpilah--assuming significant roles as the Director-General of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA) and the Deputy Director-General of the National Insurance Company of Liberia (NICOL), respectively. These appointments paint a striking picture of a political landscape where familial ties and political connections appear to overshadow meritocratic principles, raising important questions about the administration's dedication to governance rooted in competence and capability rather than personal relationships.

President Boakai has made a conscious effort by intentionally avoiding the appointment of immediate family members to significant government roles, a decision that reflects a commitment to maintaining integrity within his administration. Despite this commendable effort, he has attracted criticism for choosing to appoint Jacob T. Kabakole, a well-connected and influential nephew, as the Chairman of the Board of the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA). This decision has raised concerns about nepotism and the potential impact on the governance of the crucial petroleum sector in Liberia.

In truth, the first year of President Joseph Boakai was characterized by a notable level of weakness and ineffectiveness, struggling to address the myriad of urgent challenges that Liberia faces today. During its first year, the administration has seen a considerable spike in governance costs, raising concerns about financial prudence and sustainability. For the upcoming fiscal year 2025, President Boakai has put forth a budget proposal amounting to $851.8 million. A considerable part of this budget, specifically $745.69 million, is earmarked for recurrent expenditures, which represents a staggering 87.5% of the total budget. This proposal signifies the first comprehensive annual financial plan presented by the Boakai administration and reflects its fiscal priorities.

Over the past 12 months, the Boakai administration has markedly ramped up its borrowing activities, accumulating over $236 million in debt within just one year. This surge in borrowing is particularly concerning given prior assurances from the administration that it would take steps to rein in excessive borrowing practices. Such a reckless financial strategy has contributed to a concerning rise in the national debt, which exceeded $2.5 billion by the conclusion of September 2024, based on the latest figures provided by the Debt Management Office in its third-quarter fiscal report. This alarming trajectory raises critical questions regarding the government's fiscal responsibility and its long-term economic strategies, especially in light of the pressing challenges facing the nation.

During his campaign, then-candidate, Joseph Boakai made a significant commitment to the citizens, pledging that upon assuming office, he would ensure that no vehicle would become stuck in the mud within his first 100 days. His administration aimed to improve infrastructure nationwide, with a particular focus on making all major corridors accessible and safe for travel. However, a year after taking office, the reality has proven to be different. Numerous reports have surfaced from various regions, highlighting the deteriorating conditions of the roads. Many major routes are now in such disrepair that they have become virtually impassable during the rainy season, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among the public. Citizens have expressed their frustration, demanding action to address the urgent need for road maintenance and improvement.

The security situation under the administration of Boakai is extremely concerning and has reached a critical point. Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, experiences a high crime rate, prompting the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) to classify the city as a location with a CRITICAL threat level. This designation indicates the potential for a crime that could directly impact U.S. government officials and their interests, reflecting a serious environment of danger.

In December 2024, a catastrophic fire erupted in Liberia's capital, Monrovia, engulfing the parliament building and significantly destroying essential offices and historical archives. This tragic incident marked the second fire in just one week and occurred shortly after a violent clash between protesters and police. The protesters were advocating for strict adherence to the rule of law during the contentious process of removing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, amidst an ongoing legislative standoff that had sowed division among lawmakers.

In addition to the chaos surrounding the political landscape, reports have emerged detailing a troubling surge in violent crime across the city. Residents have expressed growing concerns about armed robberies, assaults, and other serious offenses perpetrated by organized crime syndicates that seem to operate with relative ease and few consequences.

The local law enforcement agencies are frequently overwhelmed by the sheer volume of criminal activity and often lack the necessary resources, training, and support to manage and mitigate these threats to public safety effectively.

Furthermore, the healthcare system in Liberia is in a state of severe disrepair and neglect. Hospitals are described as being in abysmal conditions, with many wards resembling slaughterhouses due to inadequate sanitation and a lack of basic medical supplies. Primary healthcare clinics have been abandoned, leaving many communities without access to essential health services. The challenges are compounded by crippling electricity tariffs that healthcare facilities cannot afford, which hampers their ability to operate effectively. As a result, many healthcare professionals are leaving the country in search of better opportunities, contributing to a growing healthcare crisis. This neglect reflects a broader trend of governmental indifference towards the needs of the population, particularly the poor, who are left to navigate an increasingly dangerous and unhealthy environment.

Boakai's administration has encountered a series of significant challenges, primarily stemming from numerous allegations of corruption and a widespread culture of impunity that appears to have permeated the ranks of government officials. Reports have surfaced indicating that before his inauguration, President Boakai requested funding from the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) to finance the purchase of five high-end Land Cruiser SUVs, each valued at approximately $117,000. This action took place without any constitutional authority and has raised serious concerns about the misallocation of public funds, placing the President under intense public scrutiny and criticism.

In addition to this issue, allegations have emerged suggesting that President Boakai engaged in bribery schemes aimed at influencing key legislative decisions and gaining favor among legislators. This includes claims that he provided financial inducements to lawmakers in a bid to shape the leadership structure within the Legislature, raising further questions about ethical governance and accountability.

Moreover, there are troubling reports regarding Jake Kabakole, the President's nephew and Officer-in-Charge of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL). It has been alleged that he authorized the disbursement of $600,000 to contractors under dubious conditions, prompting concerns about the transparency of financial transactions within the government.

Public Works Minister Roland Giddings has publicly acknowledged breaching procurement protocols by awarding road maintenance contracts valued at $22.4 million without adhering to a competitive bidding process. This lack of compliance with established procurement laws not only undermines public trust but also raises red flags regarding the fair allocation of state resources.

Furthermore, reports indicate that a total of 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment were reportedly provided to the Boakai government as part of an agreement with the Guma Group related to the exploration of the Wologizi mountain. However, despite the claims surrounding this partnership, the government has denied that any formal agreement was finalized, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing scrutiny of its dealings.

In light of these issues, Giddings and several other high-ranking officials have reportedly sought mercy and forgiveness for their actions, indicating a troubling pattern of governance characterized by ethical lapses and a lack of accountability. This collective behavior highlights broader systemic issues within the administration, indicating an urgent need for reform to restore public confidence in the government's commitment to transparency and ethical conduct.

Compounding these issues, the President failed to release any investigative findings related to the poor planning that characterized the inauguration ceremony, as well as ongoing allegations of mismanagement connected to a program budget of $600,000. Instead, President Boakai publicly expressed unwavering confidence in Madam Miatta Fahnbulleh, the Chairperson of the inaugural committee, which many saw as an attempt to deflect criticism rather than address the underlying problems.

Furthermore, President Boakai is accused of violating the Code of Conduct regarding the declaration of his assets. Instead of declaring his assets before assuming office, he did so 16 days after taking office, raising suspicions about transparency and accountability. To date, appointed government officials have not complied with asset declaration requirements, facing no consequences for their inaction. This lack of accountability persists despite President Boakai's directive dated November 28, 2024, which instructed all appointed officials to follow the Declaration of Assets requirements specified in the 2014 Code of Conduct.

Recently, the University of Liberia (UL) investigative committee conducted a thorough investigation into allegations of academic fraud involving Commerce Inspector D. Dorr Cooper. The committee concluded that Cooper had illegally obtained an undergraduate degree in Public Administration, a serious violation of academic integrity. According to the findings detailed in their report, Cooper allegedly paid $10,000 to members of the university staff to facilitate his impersonation of a deceased student. This fraudulent act allowed him to graduate under false pretenses.

The investigation was initiated after growing concerns were raised regarding Cooper's eligibility to graduate shortly before the Alexander Romeo Horton College of Business and Public Administration held its commencement ceremony on September 10, 2024. Despite the clear recommendations outlined in the investigative committee's report, which included prosecution for Cooper's unethical actions, President Boakai made the controversial decision to retain D. Dorr Cooper in his position at the Ministry of Commerce, disregarding the committee's findings and the implications of allowing such misconduct to go unpunished.

President Joseph Boakai stands accused of failing to adhere to constitutional mandates, raising serious concerns about his respect for the rule of law in Liberia. Notably, just three months into his presidency, on April 24, 2024, the Supreme Court issued a significant ruling. The court stated that Boakai's appointments of individuals to tenured positions in various government institutions directly violated established laws. This ruling not only underscored the importance of following legal protocols but also highlighted the potential dangers of neglecting them.

Despite the Supreme Court's explicit warnings, President Boakai proceeded to appoint Cllr. Murphy Kanneh as the officer-in-charge of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP). This controversial decision ignited a firestorm of debate, particularly surrounding the validity and legitimacy of leadership within the organization. In the face of this upheaval, Madam Carmerna Cephas Yeke, who had been serving as the deputy director-general of NASSCORP, exhibited remarkable resolve and bravery. She stood her ground against Cllr. Kanneh, who sought to assert complete managerial control over NASSCORP. The ensuing standoff between the new officer-in-charge and the deputy director-general was tense and filled with palpable drama, capturing the public's attention. The atmosphere grew increasingly tense when, just two weeks later, President Boakai unexpectedly dismissed Madam Yeke from her position. Citing "gross insubordination to the Office of the President," the president's reasoning sparked a wave of concerns regarding the administration's dedication to due process and its respect for established institutional roles.

The suspension of J. Aloysius Tarlue, who serves as the Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), has sparked considerable concern and intrigue. Many are questioning the nature of his suspension, particularly since it was implemented without any accompanying compensation. This unexpected decision was prompted by a comprehensive report from the General Auditing Commission (GAC), which uncovered serious compliance failures at the CBL spanning from 2018 to 2023. In stark contrast to Tarlue's predicament, Madam Nyemadi D. Pearson, the Deputy Governor for Operations at the CBL, was permitted to resign and received a public expression of gratitude from Boakai for her contributions. This divergence in responses has fueled speculation among observers that Pearson may have walked away with a substantial compensation package, raising further questions about the consistency and fairness in how the bank handles its leadership transitions amidst ongoing difficulties.

Also, the recent indefinite suspension of Madam Davidetta Brown-Lansanah, the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), by President Joseph Boakai, raises serious concerns about the integrity of our democratic processes. This action is emblematic of a government prepared to bypass constitutional norms to silence opposition voices and consolidate power within its ranks. Madam Brown-Lansanah has played a crucial role in overseeing the electoral landscape, ensuring fair and transparent elections that reflect the will of the people. By suspending her, the administration is not only undermining the independence of the NEC but also sending a worrying message about its commitment to democratic principles.

The timing of this suspension is especially troubling, as the country is set to conduct by-elections in just two months for Nimba County. This election is particularly significant following the death of influential Senator Prince Yomie Johnson, a former warlord, whose passing has left a notable void in the political landscape. With such a critical election on the horizon, the suspension of the NEC Chairperson raises questions about the integrity of the upcoming electoral process and whether the government is attempting to exert undue influence over the Commission. This situation calls for vigilant scrutiny from the public and civil society, as the future of our democracy hangs in the balance.

Upon taking office, Boakai inherited a Liberia that was already fragmented along various lines, yet he exacerbated these divisions during his first year in office. The societal rifts that separate us have intensified significantly, creating an increasingly polarized environment. A particularly concerning aspect of his administration has been his pattern of appointments, which overwhelmingly favor individuals from the North-Central region of Liberia. Specifically, more than half (57 percent) of those appointed to lead key ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) hail from this region, which includes Lofa, Bong, and Nimba counties. This region's dominance in his appointments suggests a deliberate strategy to strengthen his base of support among those who backed his presidential bid. In contrast, individuals who are suspected of aligning with opposition parties have been systematically overlooked for positions of responsibility. This practice not only undermines the principles of inclusivity and fairness but also raises concerns about governance and representation in a country that is in dire need of unity.

In May 2024, President Boakai took a historic step toward addressing the deep-rooted injustices of Liberia's past by signing an executive order that established a war crimes court in the nation. This landmark decision represented the culmination of decades of tireless efforts by advocates and victims alike to seek justice for those affected by Liberia's two devastating civil wars, which raged from 1989 to 2003. These brutal conflicts claimed the lives of approximately 250,000 individuals, leaving a profound scar on the country's collective memory. The newly formed court is intended to provide a vital avenue for accountability, ensuring that the serious human rights violations that marred this chaotic period do not go unpunished and that the voices of the victims are finally heard.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By November 2024, as part of his administration's strategic initiative to enhance Liberia's diplomatic footprint on the global stage, President Boakai appointed Lewis Brown as Ambassador-Designate to represent Liberia at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York City. Brown's nomination ignited vigorous debates about the implications of appointing individuals with ties to previous conflicts to critical positions in international diplomacy. This discussion reflected broader concerns about the complexities of reconciliation and the potential impact of such appointments on Liberia's image and diplomatic relations as it seeks to forge a new path forward.

Also, President Joseph Boakai has recently come under fire for his frequent use of chartered flights to attend official functions outside the country. This has drawn attention given the Unity Party's previous criticisms of former President George Weah for similarly using private jets while in office. The contradictions between past statements and current actions have raised eyebrows among political observers and constituents alike. To clarify the situation, Fofana, the Presidential Press Secretary, addressed the media. He emphasized that there are circumstances where flying on chartered flights becomes necessary for the president. He stated, "Sometimes, taking chartered flights is not just a preference but a necessity. When the president is traveling to attend a significant meeting that requires his presence and is located within a relatively short distance, it is crucial that he can arrive efficiently and effectively."

Fofana's recent statements shed light on the political landscape in Liberia, particularly in relation to Senator Darius Dillon from Montserrado County. Dillon, a notable supporter of the "Rescue" government, has made headlines with his public apology regarding past criticisms. He acknowledged the hypocrisy in leveraging allegations about private jet usage as a political weapon against President George Weah in 2023. This admission suggests a significant change in the dialogue surrounding the use of chartered flights by government officials and raises questions about the principles of fairness and political accountability.

This developing conversation underscores the current complexities of political accountability in Liberia, especially in light of the criticisms previously directed at President Weah by his opponents. President Joseph Boakai and his Unity Party have often condemned Weah's use of a private jet, portraying it as an extravagant expense borne by the Liberian taxpayer. The irony of this situation is now becoming more apparent, as Boakai's camp has also faced scrutiny for similar behaviors. In an attempt to clarify his position, President Weah openly confirmed his access to a private jet. He insists that the aircraft, valued at millions of dollars, was a gift from a friend in Burkina Faso. However, this claim raises important legal and ethical questions, as the acceptance of such a lavish gift is in direct violation of the National Code of Conduct law in Liberia. This legislation explicitly discourages public officials from receiving gifts that could influence their duties or undermine public trust. As this debate unfolds, it highlights the ongoing challenges of maintaining integrity and transparency in leadership within the country.

Evaluating a six-year government based solely on its first year can present a skewed perspective. Nonetheless, the initial year is a critical period for introducing innovative initiatives and laying a solid foundation that is necessary for strengthening the rule of law, enhancing transparency, promoting accountability, and improving overall government performance. President Boakai's inaugural year has offered a significant glimpse into his intentions and his commitment to addressing the pressing issues of corruption, institutional underperformance, and a wide range of governance challenges that have long plagued the public sector in Liberia.

Unfortunately, the first year of President Boakai's leadership has primarily been characterized by a "Business As Usual" mentality. This approach indicates a concerning continuity of historical practices that have hindered progress, rather than embracing the transformative change that many citizens hoped to see. Although there have been some noteworthy positive developments, several significant issues remain unresolved and require immediate attention.

For President Boakai and his team to effectively address the multifaceted needs and aspirations of the Liberian people as they embark on the second years of a six years pivotal journey, it is absolutely essential that they fully commit to the core principles of the rule of law, transparency, and inclusive governance. This historical juncture in Liberia's development does not merely require leadership but demands a comprehensive and strategic approach that recognizes the importance of diverse skill sets and perspectives in crafting effective policies.

Firstly, a commitment to the rule of law is fundamental. This means ensuring that laws are applied consistently and fairly, without favoritism or bias, and that all citizens, regardless of their socio-economic status, have equal access to justice. It is vital that the administration actively works to strengthen judicial systems, promote accountability, and eliminate corruption. By reinforcing these principles, the leadership can cultivate an environment of trust and integrity that resonates with the populace.

In addition to legal adherence, transparency is crucial in building confidence in the government. This involves open communication with the public regarding decision-making processes, budget allocations, and policy implementations. By making information readily accessible and involving citizens in consultations, the administration can create a culture of openness and encourage civic engagement. Town hall meetings, public forums, and online platforms for feedback can serve as effective tools for promoting dialogue between the government and the citizenry.

Equally important is the principle of inclusion, which necessitates actively seeking out and valuing a wide array of expertise and experiences from various sectors of society, including marginalized groups, women, and youth. Rather than relying predominantly on political allies, sycophants, and opportunists looking to further their own interests, the nation needs leaders capable of building diverse teams that reflect the full spectrum of Liberia's talent. This not only enhances the decision-making process but also empowers citizens and fosters a sense of shared ownership in national progress.

The Liberian people have faced significant hardships and challenges for far too long. We must break away from the patterns of "Business as Usual," which have perpetuated these struggles and hindered progress. Now is the time to take decisive action and steer Liberia toward a brighter, more prosperous future. By prioritizing reform, accountability, and sustainable development, we can create a society that fosters hope and opportunity for all Liberians. I rest my pen.

About the Author: Seltue R. Karweaye can be reached at karweayee@gmail.com