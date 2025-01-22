Liberia: Suspended Lawmakers Barred From Boakai's Annual Message

The New Dawn
Joseph Boakai at the Capitol Building after the fire inciden
22 January 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia — The Joint Chamber on Executive at the House of Representatives announces here that all suspended members of the House are barred from attending President Joseph Boakai's State of the Nation Address (SONA), scheduled for Monday, January 27, 2025, at the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

The announcement follows internal conflicts within the House since 2024 over the removal of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, when 43 lawmakers calling themselves "Majority Bloc" suspended 40 legislators.

The suspension was based on Rule 21 of the House's rules, which stipulates that members cannot be absent from sessions for more than two weeks without formal communication to the leadership. Violators face suspension, and their seats risk being declared vacant.

The suspended lawmakers include Obediah Varney (Bomi County, District #1), Sam P. Jallah (Bong County, District #3), and Mohammed Dossier (Grand Cape Mount County, District #2), among others.

Speaking in a press briefing on Tuesday, 21 January, the Director of Press and Public Affairs of the House, Robert Haynes, confirmed the decision, emphasizing that suspended members will not receive invitations to the SONA. "It is a plenary decision for them to stay out of the premises of the legislature," he says.

Also, the former director for Victual at the Ministry of Information highlights that they are going to strengthen security measures, as Joint Security will be deployed to secure the Capitol Building and its surroundings, with strict measures in place to control access to premises where President Boakai will address the nation from.

The security measures include roadblocks from 9th Street to the Capitol Building, and vehicles of those with official invitations will be searched before being granted access. In contrast, others will be redirected to alternate routes through Jallah Town.

"We will ensure only people with invitations are allowed," an official says. "If you have nothing to do around the Capitol Building, stay home and listen to the radio or watch TV."

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee on Executive, chaired by Representative Sekou Kanneh, is collaborating with the Executive and Senate Co-chairs, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other stakeholders, to ensure the success of the SONA. Editing by Jonathan Browne

