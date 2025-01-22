Liberia: Open Letter to the Full Bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia

document

The Honorable Chief Justice and Associate Justices

Supreme Court of Liberia

Temple of Justice

Capitol Hill, Monrovia

January 20, 2025

Subject: Urgent Concern Regarding the Leadership Impasse in the House of Representatives

Dear Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, Associate Justice Joseph N. Nagbe, Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba, Associate Justice Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, and Associate Justice Ceaineh D. Clinton Johnson:

I extend my respectful greetings and write as a concerned citizen of Liberia to call your attention to a matter of utmost national importance. The leadership crisis in the House of Representatives of the 55th National Legislature poses a grave threat to our democracy, rule of law, and the peace and stability of our beloved nation.

As the highest judicial authority, the Supreme Court is uniquely positioned to clarify and safeguard the interpretation and application of our Constitution. However, the Court's prior decision regarding this impasse has, regrettably, been misconstrued and misrepresented by individuals, including Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, whose unscrupulous interpretation has only exacerbated the crisis.

The unconstitutional usurpation of the legitimate leadership of the House, under Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, by certain lawmakers, must be addressed with unequivocal clarity. Specifically, the unlawful supposed removal Speaker Koffa and suspension of some pro-Speaker lawmakers as well as the exclusionary manner in which the 2025 national budget was hijacked and passed further illustrate the dangerous erosion of constitutional order.

Equally concerning is the constitutional question surrounding the President's annual address to the nation. As required by law, this address demands a joint legislative session presided over by the legitimate Speaker of the House. Failure to resolve the leadership crisis and clarify the Court's opinion on this matter jeopardizes not only this significant constitutional event but also the trust and confidence of the Liberian people in their government.

Therefore, I respectfully urge the Supreme Court to:

1. Clarify its opinion on the leadership crisis in the House of Representatives to prevent further misrepresentation.

2. Hold accountable any party, including the Justice Minister, who has misinterpreted or misrepresented the Court's decision.

3. Act swiftly on any bill of information or injunction to restore constitutional order in the House of Representatives.

4. Protect the rights of suspended lawmakers and ensure that their voices, along with the will of their constituents, are not silenced.

The independence of the judiciary is the cornerstone of our democracy, and silence at this critical juncture will undermine public confidence in our government and future. The Liberian people deserve clarity, justice, and the assurance that the Supreme Court remains unwavering in its commitment to uphold the Constitution.

I trust in your wisdom and impartiality and remain confident that the Supreme Court will rise to the occasion to protect the peace and stability of our nation.

With the highest regard,

Rev. Dr. Clarence R. Pearson, Sr.

Concerned Citizen

ELWA Junction,

Paynesville City, Liberia

Email: [email protected]