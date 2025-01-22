Nigeria: NAFDAC Seals Warehouse in Kaduna Over Expired Products Worth N75m

22 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered and sealed off a warehouse in Kaduna State for housing expired food and cosmetic products valued at N75 million.

The warehouse, Amanat.com, is located at PP2A Bayajidda Street, near Kano Road and New Ogbomosho Road, in Kaduna State.

The Director of Investigation and Enforcement at NAFDAC, Shaba Muhammed, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Mr Muhammed explained that the agency acted on a tip-off from a concerned Nigerian.

"Following a detailed surveillance operation, NAFDAC's investigation team discovered a large quantity of expired items, including biscuits, dairy milk, vegetable oil, soft drinks, and detergents, among others," he said.

"At the time of the operation, workers were found removing the expired biscuits from their original packaging into sacks," he said.

He confirmed that the Managing Director of the warehouse had been arrested for questioning.

Mr Muhammed emphasised that strict regulatory sanctions would be imposed upon the conclusion of the investigation as a deterrent to others involved in similar illegal activities.

He urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing regulated products and report suspicious items to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Additionally, he called on the public to report any fraudulent activities to the agency.

