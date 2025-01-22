Liberia: EPA Develops Regulations to Safeguard Liberia's Environment

Monrovia, Liberia — Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency announces additional regulatory measures to safeguard the country's environment.

Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel Yarkpawolo announced on December 13, 2024, that the Agency's policy council approved several environmental regulations to address issues such as air quality, wetlands, solid waste, radiation, landfills, and water quality.

Dr. Yarkpawolo announced this during a two-day roundtable discussion in Monrovia, organized by Green Advocates International in partnership with the World Resources Institute and funded by the U.S. Department of State.

He emphasized the importance of educating the public on their environmental rights, highlighting that many people are unaware of their rights, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

"The responsibility of defenders is to inform the people," he stated, explaining that once people are aware of their rights, they can demand justice for themselves and their environment.

He further noted that powerful interests, who profit at the expense of vulnerable communities, often suppress efforts to educate the public, resorting to oppression, wrongful imprisonment, and sometimes violence against environmental defenders.

Grassroots Environmental Defender Peter Quaqua, the Project Lead at Green Advocates International, shared that training programs for grassroots environmental defenders would be extended to all 15 political subdivisions of Liberia. A total of 75 defenders will be trained nationwide, with each participant receiving a small grant from the U.S. State Department.

Quaqua highlighted issues such as corporate pollution of local water sources, emphasizing that many companies disregard the environmental and health impact on local communities.

He urged participants to leverage the training to advocate for their communities, including raising awareness about large farms being established on local lands, which displace local farmers and disrupt their livelihoods.

During the Roundtable, several legal and environmental experts delivered presentations, including Cllr. Taiwon Gongloe focused on understanding Liberian laws related to environmental, land, water, mining, and agricultural rights, as well as customary law and its role in advocacy.

Cllr. Tonia Wiles presented participatory advocacy strategies, identifying target audiences, and decision-making forums.

Attorney Sanwar Fallan discussed how to access grievance redress and accountability mechanisms for justice.

Cllr. Alphanso Zeon addressed communication and media strategies in environmental advocacy.

Teah Doemah spoke on managing communication during crises, and

Cllr. Lamii Kpargoi lectured on the process of lodging complaints and seeking redress.

This roundtable marked a significant step in empowering grassroots defenders and enhancing Liberia's commitment to environmental protection through both legal and community-driven efforts. Editing by Jonathan Browne