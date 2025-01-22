Ghana: Enact Stringent Laws to Protect Public Lands - Dzaku Mantse

The government has been called upon to enact stringent laws on the use of public lands to protect the interest of investors, and the general public from unscrupulous individuals.

According to the Dzaku Mantse of the Ga-Adangbe Area, Nii Annan Tetteh I, the administration of public lands in the country lacked the backing of laws to protect the public from unscrupulous investors and lessees, and this had created a lot of litigations.

"To be frank, the administration of our public lands has no backing laws that is protecting the public from crooks within the investment communities," he noted.

Nii Tetteh I made the call in a statement issued by his outfit and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He bemoaned the lack of set laws governing the administration of lands in the country despite numerous efforts he had put in.

Emphasising the need for urgent action, he said, he had been fighting the Lands Commission since the year 2020 but there had not been any positive response.

"This is the time we have to do something about it," he stressed.

As the Adviser on environment, he stated that his mandate was to bring to light the problems hindering the development of the environment.

He, therefore, assured the public that he would discuss these problems.

This, he said, would help to push the whole country to find a way to curb this menace, with the support of the government.