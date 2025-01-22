Ghana: Let's Give Pres Mahama Necessary Support Always!

editorial

Though it is too early to attempt any serious assessment of the performance of President John Mahama, it cannot be denied that he has hit the ground running.

His reduction in the number of ministries, the setting up of one committee or another for various purposes and the speed with which he's appointing his ministers and generally how he's conducting himself in government business portend good days ahead.

It is sad how some people, obviously his political opponents and distractors, are talking as if the electioneering is still on and so they are trying to influence the electorate to vote against him.

The Ghanaian Times wonders why some groups and individuals can incite others to show disdain with regard to some of his moves so far.

On both social and the traditional media, some people comment to the effect that President Mahama is in for failure.

Some have started reacting to comments from some members of the public regarding the hardship they are facing with the unsavoury response: "But you people said Mahama would solve all the hardship and bring you relief, hence your decision to vote for him, so let him do it."

How wicked such statements are as they smack of baseless resentment from people who think only a certain group of politicians can develop the country.

Such comments also give the impression that there are some people in the country who detest change that they think is not in their favour, even if a greater majority would benefit from it.

Changing a political administration or retaining it through elections is a democratic right and the people's way of announcing their assessment of the performance of the particular administration.

It is the ultimate means of demanding accountability from the political establishment and doesn't mean the chosen political class is made up of super humans.

The truth is that every change through elections is the loudest call for transformation from the people and that call must be the basis for every step the new administration takes.

That is to say, for instance, that prevailing problems must be solved.

So far, it is clear President Mahama and his vice, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, are alive to the responsibility of ensuring that transformation.

The reduction in the number of ministries from 29 to 23 and the swift move to resolve issues regarding senior high school feeding, for instance, demonstrate how prepared President Mahama and his team are for serious business.

The benefits of even these two actions should make every Ghanaian pray for and support President Mahama to deliver to expectation.

He has his integrity to protect because as a comeback head of state, he would not repeat what he did wrong to suffer the people's ousting in 2016.

The Ghanaian Times can see he has learnt his lessons and would prove his mettle this time round.

All that he needs is the necessary support, not sabotage and destructive criticism.

Clearly, President Mahama means well for the entire country and so let the whole country give him support to achieve his "Ghana we all want" vision.

Mr President, may you not drift to any wrong direction but be focused and pay your dues towards the progress to Ghana.