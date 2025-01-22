Ghana: Opening of Toll Booths Is Job Creation Venue for Disabled - Gspd Vice Prez

Mr Courage Wormenor, the National Vice President of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD), has said that the move by the new government to reintroduce the collection of road tolls will create some job openings for the disabled.

Mr Wormenor was responding to information provided by Mr Kwame Governs Agboza, the Minister-designate of Roads and Highways on the government's commitment to reintroduce the collection of the road toll, when answering questions on the subject during his vetting at Parliament.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said, "it is good news and refreshing to hear the new government's plans for us. Secondly, it is an avenue for job opportunities for us."

Again, he said following the abolishment of road tolls by the past government in November 2021, most of the members of the GSPD, who were toll workers had since faced economic hardships.

"After the closure of the toll, most of our members, mainly the toll workers, are not finding things easy; some lives were lost, and others couldn't get their money as the government promised them," he emphasised.

He added that giving persons with physical impairment the opportunity to work and contribute to national development would help those begging for money by the roadside to change their lifestyles.

The National Vice President of the GSPD noted that such opportunities also provide the platform to transform the minds of Ghanaians to appreciate that disabled people also possess the qualities to work instead of beginning.

"The government's effort to provide employment opportunities for us is a step in promoting inclusivity and equality."

He said they were content to contribute their competencies and strength to the country's workforce, noting that institutions and companies must take advantage of the five per cent tax incentive threshold for employing persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the Minister-designate indicated that to reduce the usual traffic that builds up at the toll booth, the reintroduction of the road toll collection might be digitalised for easy collection.

-GNA