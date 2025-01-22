Ghana: Students Urged to Align With Courses Offered By Universities

University students, especially first years, have been advised to take the courses offered to them seriously to avert academic challenges in the process of studying.

They must align themselves with the programme and make the best out of it.

The Right Reverend Professor Osei Safo-Kantanka, a former Bishop of the Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist church, who made the call, said students needed to prepare their minds right away "with whatever course that you chose."

This, he explained, was necessary because "you chose four courses and if you are given the fourth one, it means that even though it is not your best one, that is what the university has given to you."

Rt. Rev. Prof. Safo-Kantanka was speaking at the 2025 Nyansapo Dialogue Series organised by the Advancement and Alumni Relations Office of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

The Dialogue series aimed at providing a platform for prominent alumni of the university to share their experiences and motivate freshmen and women to help guide them through their years of studies.

Comparing his time at the university, he indicated that in the 1970's, when tertiary students were not in excess, one could get the preferred choice of programme.

Right Rev. Prof. Safo-Kantanka, who was also a former Dean of Students at the KNUST, reminded students to be determined, not 'lazy' and avoid hiding behind others to write their assignments.

They should sit down and research their own projects and ask students to be involved in the work and understand so that they would excel wherever they found themselves.

"Now that the numbers are so huge, if you hide behind someone to work for you, you will be doing more harm to yourself.

Times are such that if you are not careful, you will go through the system but you will earn a little, strive to go out well-equipped," he advised. Mr Zapp Mallet, a Recording Engineer, told the first year students not to do things halfway.

He said it was important for learners to make sure they finished school and come out with flying colours, outlining tertiary education as a rare opportunity which should not be taken for granted.

Mr Mallet reminded students of the need to engage in extracurricular activities to

help expand their networks and connections.

-GNA