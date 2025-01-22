Nigeria: Portable Confronts Odunlade Adekola Over Viral Video With Fourth Baby Mama

Portable has been in the news for the past week due to the controversy surrounding the reconciliation attempt with his estranged lover, Queen Dami.

Controversial singer Habeeb 'Portable' Okikiola has accused actor Odunlade Adekola of overstepping his boundaries following a comment he made about his love life.

On Monday, Odunlade posted a video on his Instagram page showing him hugging actress Akinyanju 'Ashabi Simple' Omobolarinde, Portable's fourth baby mama, on a movie set.

While hugging the mother of two, the actor jokingly asked if she had received approval from the 'Zazzuh Zeh' crooner to hug him.

He said, "This is Portable, this is Zazzuh. Please, for God's sake, have you informed Portable that you wanted to hug me?"

Meanwhile, the Ogun-born singer, visibly displeased by the comment from the actor posted a screenshot of a message he sent to Odunlade on Instagram.

In the screenshot obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Portable questioned the 48-year-old actor's right to make such remarks about his personal life.

He stressed that he holds the utmost respect for his home and does not subject it to theatrics.

He wrote: "What did you say in that video with Ashabi Simple? Please, I respect my home and don't use it for movies. Why would you say she informed me before coming to the movie set? Don't you collect money from her?

"I respect you, so I sent you a message in your DM. I don't play with my home. Why would you speak like that? It's not the first time I've seen you two together."

No disrespect

Furthermore, in response to his message, the 30-year-old singer posted a reply from the actor, who gained fame in Ishola Durojaye's 2003 movie 'Asiri Gomina Wa'.

In his response, Odunlade, the founder and CEO of Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP), emphasised that his remark was never intended to disrespect the singer's family or home.

The Ogun-born actor wrote: "My brother, good evening; I am just seeing this now. I love you, and I think you know that. I can never disrespect your home or disrespect you. Your family is my family. Ogo Nla. Reign forever."

Portable, who had made headlines this past week due to the controversy of his estranged lover, Queen Dami to reconcile with him, confirmed Ashabi Simple as his wife on 6 June 2023.

He said this during the naming ceremony of the actress' son, Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan, his fifth child.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Ashabi Simple after the naming ceremony declared Portable her life partner on 14 June 2023.

In September 2024, the actress welcomed her second child with Portable, a baby girl and Portable's third daughter from three mothers.

Since their union started, Portable and Ashabi Simple have had several online spats with the popular one being the interview Ashabi Simple granted actress Biola Adebayo on her 'Talk To B' podcast.

The argument led to the duo unfollowing each other after the 'Spiderman Man' crooner asked Ashabi Simple to respect his wife, Bewaji.

They, however, ended their differences and continued with their relationship. As of press time, Portable and Ashabi have not had any misunderstandings this year.