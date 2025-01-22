Nigeria: No, U.S. President Donald Trump Didn't Deny Nigeria Preacher William Kumuyi Was Invited to His Inauguration

No, US president Donald Trump didn't deny Nigeria preacher William Kumuyi was invited to his inauguration

IN SHORT: A message circulating on Facebook claims that Donald Trump said popular Nigerian preacher William Kumuyi was not invited to his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States. The claim is false.

Multiple Facebook posts claim that US president Donald Trump debunked the news that popular Nigerian preacher William Kumuyi was invited to his inauguration on 20 January 2025.

One such post reads:

BREAKING: I NEVER INVITED ANY NIGERIAN PASTOR NAMED "KUMUYI" TO MY INAUGURATIONI've been hearing ridiculous rumors that I invited some Nigerian pastor, "Kumuyi," to my presidential inauguration. Let me tell you - it's 100% fake news. I don't know him, I've never met him, and I've never invited him.I don't believe in these so-called miracle pastors, and I have no business with them. People should stop using my name to promote themselves or push their agendas. Enough with the lies!

The post includes a link to an online news report with the same words and photos of Kumuyi and Trump.

According to multiple news reports, Trump invited Kumuyi, the founder and general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, to the presidential inauguration. See some of the reports here, here, here and here.

A press release by A. Larry Ross Communications, a US-based communication consultancy, confirmed this.

"William F. Kumuyi, Pastor of World's 3rd Largest Church, to Attend President Trump's Inauguration and Share Insights on the Global Shift of Christianity," the press release's headline reads.

But did Trump say the news that Kumuyi was invited to his inauguration was fake? We checked.

No evidence supports the claim

The Facebook posts do not provide any evidence to support the claim that Trump said Kumuyi was not invited to the presidential inauguration. We found none.

But there is evidence of Kumuyi participating in events that marked the inauguration.

The preacher confirms his participation in the inauguration ceremony in a TV interview. We also found a video of Kumuyi leading a prayer session at the inauguration praise and prayer convocation, one of the events that marked Trump's inauguration.

The claim is false. Spreading such a false claim could damage Kumuyi's reputation and influence public perception of him.

