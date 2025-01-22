Gambia: Why Are Women Activists Not Focusing On the Market Women to Ensure Market Access Without Tears?

The National Roads Authority (NRA) and the security forces started to clear the streets of vendors to obtain a safe passage for transports and pedestrians.

The real challenge however is to provide a market for the vendors to be able to earn their daily living. This is also the responsibility of the authorities.

The provision of markets would require the collaboration of the KMC and other councils where such problem exists.

The KMC has issued a press release indicating that operation sanity will be launched on 27th January 2025. According to the press release, their drive is to enforce the byelaws of the council through which they will be addressing various issues such as nuisance, removal of sand and gravel, private sewage pipes, disposal of products and hazardous substances in order to attain a clean and safe environment.

It is therefore important for the public to know that there are laws and byelaws that could be enforced by the KMC which could affect them. Hence there is great need for women activists to help in the sensitisation of women on how to avoid being in conflict with the law but also have their rights

