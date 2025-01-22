Gambia: Why Are Women Activists Not Focusing On the Market Women to Ensure Market Access Without Tears?

22 January 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The National Roads Authority (NRA) and the security forces started to clear the streets of vendors to obtain a safe passage for transports and pedestrians.

The real challenge however is to provide a market for the vendors to be able to earn their daily living. This is also the responsibility of the authorities.

The provision of markets would require the collaboration of the KMC and other councils where such problem exists.

The KMC has issued a press release indicating that operation sanity will be launched on 27th January 2025. According to the press release, their drive is to enforce the byelaws of the council through which they will be addressing various issues such as nuisance, removal of sand and gravel, private sewage pipes, disposal of products and hazardous substances in order to attain a clean and safe environment.

It is therefore important for the public to know that there are laws and byelaws that could be enforced by the KMC which could affect them. Hence there is great need for women activists to help in the sensitisation of women on how to avoid being in conflict with the law but also have their rights

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.