Liberia: Vice President Jeremiah Koung Launches Liberia's First Motorbike Uber-Transportation Service Styled Okadamotto

Paynesville — The Vice President of Liberia, H.E Jeremiah Kpang-Koung, has launched Liberia's first motorbike Uber-transportation and delivery service named Okadamotto Liberia.

Okadamotto, being new in Liberia has introduced safe, fast, and affordable motorbike rides and delivery services for Liberians.

Vice President Koung on Tuesday at the launched of Okadamotto program, held at the Paynesville City Hall, emphasized the importance of safety and unity in the transportation sector of Liberia.

"I want to say thank you to Okadamotto for coming to Liberia to help improve the cyclist sector and providing security for both the passengers and riders. By the authority vested in me as the Vice President of Liberia, I hereby launch Okadamotto for prosperity, security, and growth for the motorcyclists sector," VP Koung said.

The vice president also used the occasion to praise motorcyclists for their pivotal role in commuting citizens mainly in the leeward counties. He also admonished them to save, and keep advancing beyond cycling and unite as one in other to achieve a motorcyclists' union.

The CEO of Okadamotto, Dr. Mohammed Sumaila, speaking on behalf of the company, said Okadamotta has come to reduce the amount of accidental and criminal cases of motorbikes in Liberia.

According to him, they are also here to provide fast, save, and convenience solution to the doubt of passengers and rider and also add professionalism to the transportation business in Liberia.

"Our riders go through vigorous training to ensure safety, excellent customer service, and equipment.

In remarks, The Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia, Justice Minister N. Oswald Tweh acknowledged the essential role of motorcyclists in Liberia and promised to work along with the motorcyclists union to ensure proper regulations to save the lives and properties of all Liberians.