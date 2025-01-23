Western Sahara: Ghana's Turn Away From the Sahrawi People Undermines Continental Solidarity

Ghana's suspension of diplomatic ties with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic has sparked widespread criticism.

Just before John Dramani Mahama took the oath of office on January 7, 2025, marking the start of his presidency, a diplomatic decision from the outgoing Nana Akufo-Addo administration surprised many across Ghana and beyond. A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the eve of the inauguration announced the suspension of Ghana's diplomatic relations with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

The statement reads: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana presents its compliments to the Embassy of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) with reference to efforts to find an acceptable solution to the Western Sahara dispute under the auspices of the United Nations, including removing any impediment that can prejudice the final resolution of the dispute, wishes to inform that the Republic of Ghana has decided to suspend diplomatic relations with SADR."

The move, framed as a step to "remove any impediment" to resolving the Western Sahara dispute under United Nations auspices, has drawn parallels to a similar controversy in Kenya two years ago, following President William Ruto's inauguration. On the day after Ruto assumed office, Kenya announced it was severing ties with SADR--a decision quickly met with public outcry and later rescinded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Kenyan government clarified that its stance remained aligned with the African Union (AU) Charter, which recognizes the right to self-determination for all peoples. Nevertheless, Kenya's eventual move to open an embassy in Morocco in 2024, signals a warming of relations with Rabat. The uncanny coincidence in timing and actions between the two countries raises questions about Morocco's diplomatic strategy.

Morocco's claim over Western Sahara has long been challenged, with the territory recognized by the United Nations as a Non-Self-Governing Territory awaiting decolonization. The SADR, proclaimed in 1976 by the Polisario Front, asserts its sovereignty over Western Sahara and is recognized by the African Union (AU) and numerous countries globally. Yet Morocco has systematically sought to undermine SADR's legitimacy, leveraging economic partnerships and bilateral agreements to sway nations to its side.

Ghana's departure from Pan-African solidarity

For Ghana, the decision is particularly jarring, given its historical legacy of Pan-Africanism and solidarity with African countries in their fight for independence. Under Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana championed the causes of anti-colonialism and self-determination, extending support to movements in Africa, and beyond. The recognition of SADR in 1979 was a continuation of this legacy, reaffirming Ghana's commitment to justice and decolonization.

The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) denounced the decision as a betrayal of the People of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic and Africa, accusing the Akufo-Addo administration of advancing the interests of Western imperialist powers, over the aspirations of the Sahrawi people. It also notes that the move disrupts long-standing national, regional, and continental solidarity with SADR in its anti-colonial struggles, describing it as a "dastardly parting shot" aimed at aiding Morocco, in its colonial hold over Western Sahara.

The statement released by SMG also contextualized how Morocco's colonial occupation began in 1976 after the Spanish withdrawal from Western Sahara. This occupation has been marked by repression, the displacement of Sahrawi people into desert concentration camps, and the refusal to hold a long-promised referendum on the territory's status, as mandated by numerous UN resolutions. The statement also condemned France's role in supporting Morocco's claims, accusing President Macron of maneuvering under the guise of Moroccan sovereignty while limiting self-governance and human rights protections for the Sahrawi people.

Kamal Fadel, SADR's Representative to Australia and the Pacific, expressed deep disappointment over Ghana's decision, telling Peoples Dispatch: "I am deeply surprised by this decision, which is not consistent with Ghana's longstanding and principled foreign policy. Since 1979, Ghana has formally recognized the SADR, and this recognition has been grounded in the Republic of Ghana's commitment to decolonization, self-determination, and respect for international law. No significant developments have occurred in the Western Sahara conflict to warrant such an unexpected change in Ghana's position."

Fadel also pointed out Ghana's historical links with liberation movements, including its early recognition of the African National Congress (ANC) and the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) as legitimate representatives of their peoples during apartheid and colonial rule. He stressed that suspending diplomatic relations with a fellow African Union (AU) member undermines these shared values and sets a dangerous precedent for intra-African solidarity.

"I hope the government of Ghana will reconsider this decision in light of its historic role as a champion of justice, self-determination, and African unity," Fadel continued. "The people of Western Sahara, who have endured decades of occupation and injustice, continue to look to Ghana and the international community for solidarity and support in their quest for freedom."

Ghana's role in upholding self-determination

Morocco's push for "limited autonomy" for Western Sahara under its sovereignty, as opposed to full independence, may align with the interests of imperialists, like France, but is in direct violation of international law. This plan was rejected by the Polisario Front for full independence. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has explicitly stated that there is no legal basis for Morocco's claim to the territory. The United Nations has also affirmed the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination through several UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions.

The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) was established in 1991 to oversee peace and to organize a self-determination referendum to determine the future of SADR. However, Morocco's persistent rejection of the referendum has stalled its progress for decades.

Now the future of Ghana's diplomatic relations with SADR lies with President Mahama, who must define his administration's stance. The world is watching closely to see if he will choose to reverse the suspension. Restoring ties would reaffirm Ghana's historical commitment and its adherence to the AU's principles.

The Sahrawi cause remains a powerful symbol of resistance against colonialism and imperialism for much of the African continent.

Nicholas Mwangi is a member of the Ukombozi Library in Kenya.