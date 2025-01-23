Angola: Malaria Outbreak - Oshimolo Commune Registers More Than 500 New Cases

21 January 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — A sum of 524 cases of malaria and 11 deaths were registered in 51 days, in the commune of Oshimolo, southern province of Cunene, since the emergence of an outbreak of the disease on Dec 1, 2024.

The information was provided on Tuesday, Jan 21, to ANGOP, by the director of the Municipal Health Office of Cuanhama, Engrácia Ndungula, stating that despite the "high numbers of the disease" the situation is under control, highlighting that the biggest victims are individuals aged between 7 to 32.

She informed that cases of deaths from the disease ended on December 12th, due to the intensification of prevention measures campaign, which range from rapid testing and treatment of the patient on time and on the spot.

She explained that during the aforementioned period, 825 people were tested, of which 524 came back positive.

She also highlighted the distribution of 95 mosquito nets, benefiting 92 families and three sprayed farms.

"With these measures, the severity of the situation has eased compared to the first few weeks, as patients are aware of seeking treatment at health units in case of the first symptoms," she stated.

Engrácia Ndungula said that they will continue to reinforce preventive measures, from rapid testing campaigns, fumigation in places with the most registered cases and distribution of mosquito nets to the population.

Malaria is a disease transmitted by the bite of a female mosquito of the genus Anopheles, infected by a protozoan of the genus Plasmodium.

The Health sector in Oshimolo has 6 health units and 14 health technicians.

