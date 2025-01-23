Nigeria: Sokoto Govt Alerts Residents to Be Cautious of Fleeing Bandits As Troops Go After Them

22 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Musa Ubandawaki

Following Intense military onslaught against terrorists enclave in the eastern part of Sokoto and Shinkafi in Zamfara state, the Sokoto State government has alerted residents in the state to be cautious and wary of fleeing bandits who may likely disguise.

The warning is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Col. Ahmed Usman (Sadaukin Gwadabawa).

According to the statement, the state government sponsored joint military operations in the area have been successful, leaving many bandit terrorists disorganized.

"Many terrorist enclaves were identified and destroyed, with several bandits neutralized, "Hundreds of kidnapped victims are rescued in the ongoing operations." Says the statement.

The statement urges residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements in their areas. "As security operatives put more pressure on the bandits, they are fleeing to other areas with their injured members. We are creating awareness to alert our people to be cautious, as some bandits may disguise themselves and seek refuge in villages or receive treatment at local clinics."

