Nigeria: Ekweremadu's Wife Released From UK Prison, Returns to Nigeria

22 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nafisat Abdulrahman

Beatrice Ekweremadu, wife of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, has been released from a United Kingdom's prison and has subsequently returned to Nigeria.

Daily Post reports that a reliable source confirmed her return on Tuesday, marking the end of her six-year prison sentence for her involvement in a puzzling organ harvesting case.

Recall that Beatrice, her husband Ekweremadu, and medical doctor Obinna Obeta were convicted in the United Kingdom last year for conspiring to exploit a young Nigerian boy for organ harvesting. The boy, who had been hawking in Lagos, was allegedly lured to the UK under false pretences to donate an organ for the couple's ailing daughter, Sophia.

Following the trial, Ike Ekweremadu was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Beatrice received a six-year sentence despite citing health concerns during proceedings.

Her return has reportedly sparked celebrations across Enugu State, where supporters and well-wishers were hopeful for the eventual release of her husband. Many have expressed solidarity with the Ekweremadu family, offering prayers for his return in the shortest possible time.

The case remains one of the most high-profile legal battles involving a Nigerian politician in recent history.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.