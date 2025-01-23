Nigeria: Hospital Sacks Worker for Negligence Following Patient's Death

22 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN on Wednesday in Calabar that the worker was dismissed over failure to provide the key to the emergency X-ray room.

The Management of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) has terminated the appointment of a locum radiographer following the death of a patient at the facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the radiographer was sacked for negligence of duty.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN on Wednesday in Calabar that the worker was dismissed over failure to provide the key to the emergency X-ray room.

"The deceased was rushed to the hospital last night and was immediately examined by the emergency team.

"When they were done with their job, they invited the radiographer to examine the patient lungs at the emergency X-ray room but he could not find the key to the room.

"After several hours, the patient went into a coma and subsequently died.

"The sad story is that the dismissed radiographer could not provide any explanation on the X-ray room key."

NAN reports that a few hours after the patient died, the hospital management terminated the appointment of the locum radiographer through a letter dated 22 January.

In the letter signed by the hospital director of administration, Maria Bassey, no reason was given for the termination of the appointment, though sources were confident that it was connected to the patient's death.

The letter reads, "This is to inform you that your services in the UCTH as a radiographer are no longer required. Consequently, your appointment is hereby terminated with immediate effect."

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.