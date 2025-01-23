Nigeria: Keyamo Reveals Govt's Plan to Establish Aircraft Manufacturing Firm

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has disclosed the Federal Government's plan to establish an aircraft manufacturing firm in the country.

Keyamo made this known at the launch of XeJet's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, facility, and flight support center in Abuja.

He said the aircraft manufacturing firm is a collaboration between XeJet and indigenous banks.

According to him, the initiative aims to transform Nigeria into a regional hub for aviation services, adding that it aligns with the government's vision to support local operators.

"Since we came to office, we've been focused on attracting MRO facilities to our aviation ecosystem, just as they exist in other parts of the world.

"We've searched far and wide for investors, but now we see that what we were looking for elsewhere is right here at home. This collaboration between an indigenous operator and local banks is a dream come true," he said.

Keyamo added that the inclusion of additional facilities, such as a training centre for the firm would be "a huge achievement."

"This development will not only serve Nigeria but will attract users from across the West African sub-region. That's the dream -- to make this facility a regional center for excellence," the minister said.

Vanguard News