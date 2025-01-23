Nigeria: 15 Years Later, Air Sierra Leone Resumes Lagos-Freetown Flights

Air Sierra Leone has resumed its operations after over 15 years of inactivity, even as it partnered with a Nigerian private airline, XEJet to commence scheduled flights between Lagos and Freetown.

The Lagos- Freetown flights will operate three times a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Speaking at the inaugural flight with 36 passengers on board which arrived at Muritala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, the airline's General Manager, Edgard Lacle described it as a means to foster regional connectivity.

The flight was operated with an Embraer Regional Jet ERJ 145.

"The connection between Sierra Leone and Nigeria is strong especially in terms of trade and we have a market and everybody is trying to part in that market.

"The trade is top, tourism is part of it and the connection between Sierra Leone and Nigeria," he said.

According to him, the flight operations between Lagos and Freetown will enjoy the technical support of XEJet and the three aircraft offered through partnership with the Nigerian private airline.

"The partnership is a technical one and they provide aircraft. The aircraft suit the market and movement of passengers. The moment we see the market changes we will adjust," he said.

The airline's CEO, Emmanuel Iza, expressed the commitment to provide top-notch service that meets the world standard, assuring that it would offer warmth and hospitality that reflects the African culture.

"We aim to be more than just an airline, we aim to be an ambassador of Sierra Leone's culture, values, and aspirations.

"Air Sierra Leone was born out of a vision--to connect Sierra Leone to the world, to inspire pride in our heritage, and to create opportunities that will transform lives.

"This inaugural flight from Freetown to Lagos symbolizes the beginning of that journey. It is a journey that would not have been possible without the hard work, support, and belief of many individuals and organizations," he said.