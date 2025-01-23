Liberia: Will Speaker Koffa Attend SONA

Amidst the standoff over the House leadership, embattled House Speaker Koffa has been formerly invited to attend the President's state of the nation's address. But will he attend.

Despite barring suspended lawmakers most of whom are supporters of embattled House Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa, Capitol Building says the embattled speaker has been invited to attend, the New Dawn has learned.

President Joseph Boakai is expected to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, January 27, 2025, as require by law. However, the SONA will this year be delivered on the grounds of the Capitol building and not inside the Joint Chamber due to recent fire outbreak that destroyed the Chambers.

House Spokesman Robert Haynes told the NewDawn that the Joint Chamber on Executive at the House of Legislature has extended an invitation to Speaker Koffa.

The announcement of the invitation comes at the time staffers within the embattled speaker's office are being investigated by state security in connection to the fire incident at the Capitol.

At least two of embattled Speaker Koffa's staffers were charged on Monday, 20, January with multiple crimes as it relates to the fire outbreak.

Speaker Koffa has repeatedly denied any knowledge about the fire and as many has called for a full-scale investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.

Security at the SONA

The security at the SONA is expected to increase in number with strict measures to control access to the premises where President Boakai is expected to deliver his address.

" The Security measures will include roadblocks from 9th Street to the Capitol Building, and Vehicles of those with official invitations will be searched before being granted access, while others will be redirected to alternate routes through Jala Town.

"We will ensure only people with invitations are allowed," the official said. "If you don't have anything to do around the Capitol Building, stay home and listen to the radio or watch TV."

Meanwhile, he stated that the Joint Committee on Executive, is collaborating with the co-chairs from the Executive and Senate, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other stakeholders, to ensure the success of the SONA.-Edited by Othello B. Garblah