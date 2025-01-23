Nigeria: Water Transport Patronage Falls 130 Percent in Lagos

Patronage for water transportation in Lagos State fell sharply by 130 per cent year-on-year, YoY to 7.25 million passengers in 2024 from 16.7 million in 2023.

Vanguard analysis of data from the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) also revealed a reduction in the number of jetties used for commuter transport to 33 jetties in 2024 from over 40 in 2023.

The decline in patronage according to operators is due to the removal of the fuel subsidy on petrol products, which led to increased transportation costs. Additionally, the ongoing improvement of road networks in the state has made traveling via personal vehicles more appealing for many commuters.

Further analysis showed that patronage for water transportation in the first quarter of 2024, Q1'24 fell by 58.6 per cent, YoY to 1,759,790 passengers from 4,257,511 passengers in the same period of 2023, Q1'23.

This trend continued in Q2'24 when patronage fell by 55.3 per cent, YoY to 1,810,808 passengers from 4,049,292 passengers in Q2'23.

Patronage also fell in Q3'24 by 55.4 per cent YoY to 1,749,505 passengers from 3,924,465 passengers in Q3'23.

The rate of decline in patronage dropped slightly in Q4'24 which recorded 1,937,546 passengers, representing 33.3 per cent YoY decline from 2,901,714 passengers in Q4'23.

Reacting to the drastic fall in patronage, Mr. Tope Fajemirokun, President of the Waterfront Boat Owners Association of Nigeria (WABOTA), explained that the removal of the fuel subsidy has led to higher operational costs for boat operators, which in turn has made water travel more expensive for commuters. He also pointed out that a recent increase in boat accidents across the state has further discouraged people from opting for waterways transport.

"Many commuters now find it cheaper to use their personal vehicles due to the rising costs of boat services," Fajemirokun noted. "The improved road infrastructure also offers a more comfortable and safer alternative for getting around the city."