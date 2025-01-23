Nigeria: NASS Panel Threatens to Withhold Aviation Budget Until Ex-Nigerian Airways Workers Are Paid

The federal government is owing the defunct airways workers a total of N36 billion.

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Aviation has threatened to withhold approval of the allocation to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development unless provisions are made for the N36 billion owed to former workers of the defunct Nigerian Airways.

The lawmakers made the resolution when the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Kenyamo, appeared before them to defend his ministry's allocation in the budget.

Established in August 1958, the Nigerian Airways was the nation's carrier until it ceased operations in 2003 due to issues like mismanagement and accumulated debts.

At its peak, the airline operated over 30 aircraft and employed hundreds of people.

In 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari, approved N22 billion as part payment of the N45 billion owed to the former employees.

Despite this, a balance of N36 billion remains unpaid, leading to financial hardships and in some cases, the former aviation workers died while awaiting their entitlements.

During the budget defence session, the lawmakers called on the federal government to consider the payment of entitlements to the ex-workers of the defunct national carrier.

Niger South Senator, Jiya Ndalikali, called the attention of the government to the non-payment of entitlements to ex-workers of the airline, many of whom have died or are currently battling financial hardship and ill health.

Mr Ndalikali, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emphasised that justice must be done for those who dedicated their lives to serving the nation's aviation sector.

"There is an issue that is not in your budget, which is very key and critical. The defunct Nigerian airways. There is a liability of N36 billion being owed.

"Some have died, many are sick and dying. Yet, the government is refusing to pay them. I think something should be done on that," the senator said.

Mr Ndalikali requested the committee to ensure that provisions for the outstanding salaries are included in the 2025 budget of the aviation ministry before it is approved.

"This budget should not pass without those people being provided for," the senator demanded.

Finance ministry responsible

In response, Mr Kenyamo acknowledged the outstanding liability and confirmed that the ministry had consistently pursued its settlement.

He explained that under the previous administration, discussions were held between aviation sector unions and the government which resulted in an official agreement that N36 billion was due to the workers.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu had transferred burden of the payment from the ministry of aviation to the ministry of finance.

"Under the last administration, both the unions and the ministry sat down and arrived at that figure, about N36 billion.

"However, there was a presidential directive for the ministry of finance to take over the payment of the liability from the ministry of aviation, because it would have been too much on the envelope of the ministry of aviation. The payment is domiciled in the ministry of finance " he said.

Mr Kenyamo said he constantly sends reminder to the minister of finance for the payment through letters and official visitations.

"We have written several letters. We went there to visit, to press for payment. Myself and the union leaders, to show our transparency.

"I went there with the union leaders in November to meet the minister. They were all satisfied with our efforts. All the union leaders, the joint union aviation leaders, we went there, we appealed to him. He said he is working hard on it. That was in November, just two months ago, sir," the minister said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zamfara North Senator, Sahabi Ya'u, questioned the finance minister's failure to release the outstanding payment to the former aviation workers.

Mr Ya'u emphasised that some of the former employees are in dire need, while others have already died without receiving their rightful entitlements

"There was still an approval. You cannot say that he doesn't have N36 billion. Some of these people are yearning for what to eat. Some are no more. Please, let's be sympathetic to ourselves," he stated.

One week ultimatum

The Chairperson of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Aviation, Abdulfatai Buhari, gave the minister of aviation one week to address lawmakers' concerns regarding the outstanding payments owed to former aviation workers and other issues on ongoing projects in the ministry before the final budget will be considered.