Africa: Govt Advocates for Africa's Permanent Seat On UN Security Council

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has advocated for Africa's permanent membership on the UN Security Council, emphasising Nigeria's suitability to represent the continent in the global body.

This position was made in a statement by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant on Media and Communication Strategy to the minister, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tuggar made these remarks during a panel discussion on the theme "Africa's Momentum" at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, which runs from January 20 to 24, 2025, in Davos, Switzerland.

Tuggar criticised Africa's exclusion from the Security Council, noting that nearly 60 per cent of the Council's resolutions addressed issues affecting the continent, yet Africa had no permanent seat.

He pointed out that many of the Council's decisions, such as the deforestation law that banned the purchase of goods from deforested land in Africa, have negative consequences for the continent.

He also highlighted the failure to hold companies accountable for contributing to deforestation in Africa.

The discussion, moderated by Bronwen Maddox, Director of Chatham House, also featured prominent speakers including Mohammed Nafti, Foreign Minister of Tunisia; Therese Wagner, Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo; and Matia Kasaija, Ugandan Minister of Finance.

The panel discussed Africa's role in global governance and the significance of the first 2025 G20 summit, which will take place in South Africa.

Tuggar further elaborated on Nigeria's global outlook under President Bola Tinubu's administration, emphasising Nigeria's strategic autonomy and nonalignment principles in its foreign relations.

He also pointed out that the G20 summit in South Africa provided an opportunity to advocate for Nigeria's inclusion as a member.

"Nigeria's involvement in South Africa's liberation struggle and its ongoing support for South Africa solidifies our ties," Tuggar noted.

He highlighted Nigeria's significant contribution to African development through initiatives like the Technical Aid Corps, which sent volunteer professionals across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

Tuggar also stressed Nigeria's non-threatening nature, stating that the country enjoyed good relations with its neighbours, which strengthened its global position.

He argued that Nigeria's unique role in the African Union's Peace and Security Council further supported its case for representation on the global stage.

Tuggar called for a return to commitments made by developed nations during the Rio Summit, particularly regarding the transfer of technology to developing countries.

He emphasised that Africa, as a continent of 54 nations, should not be seen as a single entity but as a diverse and powerful region.

Tuggar argued that Nigeria, with its large population and economic strength, was well-positioned to represent Africa on the global stage.

He further highlighted Nigeria's track record of supporting both African and global causes, asserting that these factors made the country a suitable candidate for representing the continent in the UN Security Council and other international forums. (NAN)