Liberia: Piah Seeks Ex-Officials' Help

Monrovia — Information Minister Jerolimick Mathew Piah has announced hosting a consolidated launch event this coming Friday, January 24, 2025, to seek help from the Minister who once served the ministry.

The event aimed to bring all formal officials under one roof to dialogue on how they can help enhance government communication and rebrand the country's damaged image in the diaspora.

Speaking early Monday morning on Prime FM, Piah revealed that they are also planning to engage media leaders and other stakeholders to have an open dialogue on rebranding the country.

He sensed the urgency for all former ministers to join heads together and gather insights on how they can improve because there are areas where the Boakai administration lacks experience.

"There's nothing wrong with reaching out to have a candid conversation with you guys, I know there are ways we can do better. Let's sit down and talk; let's break bread together, share ideas, and work toward improving our country for all of us."

"Do you know that Liberia has bad images in many parts of the United States? When you mention Liberia in a foreign country, people will envision a country of decays of civil war, killing, and people with arrogant mindsets."

He explained further that the issue is not just government responsibility but requires collective efforts.

'If this is not done now, and the country continues to be seen in this negative light, anyone who will come to power in the future will be forced to start from scratch. But if we act collectively, it will make our job a lot easier.'

Meanwhile, the upcoming event will serve as a catalyst to explore opportunities and exchange ideas and strategies to improve the government's communication efforts through collaborative progress for the future of the nation's public image. -