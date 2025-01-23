Nigeria: Consider Enugu As Your Next Investment Destination - Mbah Woos Diaspora Community

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has urged the Nigeria diaspora community to consider Enugu as their first choice of investment destination, stressing that his administration has created robust mechanisms to facilitate their investment process and ensure high return on investment.

This was even as the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the governor for his committed investment in the state's infrastructure and security, noting the huge investment potentials that would benefit diaspora investors.

Mbah made the call on Wednesday in Enugu while delivering his welcome address at a sensitization and advocacy workshop organized by NiDCOM in partnership with Enugu State Government for the promotion of diaspora investment potentials in the Southeast Nigeria.

He recalled the administration's unwavering commitment to the diaspora community which has already positioned the state as a business-friendly environment through policies such as easy access to land, guaranteed return on investment, transparency and secure environment.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, acknowledged the pivotal role Nigerians in diaspora were playing in the nation's development through their remittances, expertise, innovation and networks.

"With an estimated $20bn - $25bn sent home annually by Nigerians abroad as estimated by the World Bank, and active participation of this group, the Nigerian diaspora community cannot be ignored. As such, effectively harnessing the support and influence of our diaspora community is crucial for enhancing investment and trade, and securing robust representation in host countries to promote global interconnectedness," the governor added.

Insisting that the government was open to partner with diaspora investors to explore the untapped potentials of diaspora participation in the southeast, Mbah charged Igbo investors in diaspora to imbibe the spirit of homecoming investment, calling on Nigerians living outside the eastern part of the country to seize the opportunity afforded them to invest in the Southeast zone.

"The Southeast is renowned for its entrepreneurial drive, industrious spirit, a rich history of migration, and a commitment to community development of Ala Igbo. The significant population of Ndigbo in the diaspora presents tremendous opportunities for fostering mutual growth and development across the five states of the Southeast. This workshop should serve as a powerful call to Ndigbo in the diaspora, urging them to look back home and invest not only financially but also socially, to drive the sustainable development of the region," he further stressed.

While stating that the state government recognized the Igbo in diaspora as key stakeholders in the development agenda to move the state's GDP from $4.4bn to $30bn, Mbah maintained that investment from diasporans would not only complement the administration's efforts to fostering inclusive economic growth, but would also improve the quality of life of the citizens.

He added that some of the initiatives that might interest diasporans included the newly established Enugu State Electricity Market, the New Enugu Smart City, the Special Agro-Processing Zones, the recently completed ICT centre, the Enugu Transport Infrastructure Projects, among other projects which cut across agriculture, technology, education, transport, energy and mineral resources.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Abike-Dabiri called on diaporans to tap into the unlimited resources and opportunities which Nigeria has to offer them through investment in diverse areas of the economy.

"There is no better place to invest than investing in one's home. Majority of the respected diasporans are from Enugu State and they are doing great globally," she noted.

While advocating for a diaspora fund to be set up to identify specific areas of investment, the NiDCOM Chairman stressed that every state in Southeast has something to offer to investors with potential high return on investment.

In her welcome remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Matters, Mrs. Olangwa Ezekwu, said the governor had already created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive through the special ease of doing business model that encourages investment in the state.

"We are open and ready for investment opportunities and have identified various sectors in education, security, agriculture, tourism, health, mining, oil and gas, ICT, to name but a few. This has yielded partnerships in the various sectors.

"This is a call for action. I have invited you on this journey, and I appeal to you to be part of it. Do not give up your seat on the table as we all strive to move South Eastern States forward," she concluded.