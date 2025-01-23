Liberia: Did Youth and Sports Ministry Bend the Rules in Bassa Protest Case?

Monrovia — Allegations and counter-allegations of rule violations have often surfaced during the National County Sports Meet (NCSM), a tradition since the tournament's inception in 1956. Even 69 years later, such issues remain prevalent, especially following the tournament's reintroduction after the Liberian civil war in 2004.

One recurring controversy involves the eligibility of athletes, particularly in football. The 2024/2025 edition of the NCSM is no exception. At the conclusion of this year's group stage, Grand Bassa County filed a protest against Bomi County after their controversial 1-1 draw on January 18, 2025, at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County.

Grand Bassa alleged that Bomi fielded two ineligible players--Sekou Kamara (#22) and Edwin Wainpa (#23)--who were not properly registered on the players' roster and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) portal. Bassa argued that this action allowed Bomi to field four first-division players--Sekou Kamara, Kelvin Konuwa, Abraham Mabane, and Varney B. Varney--in violation of Article XI, Section 13.13 of the 2024/2025 NCSM rules. The article limits teams to three first-division and three second-division players.

Bomi countered that they had written to the Ministry requesting replacements for Vambo Dorley, who broke his leg, and Kelvin Konuwa, who was seriously injured. Despite the request violating player eligibility rules, the Ministry granted it without formally notifying other teams in Group 'A' or the referee board.

While Article 24, Section A of the rules allows the organizing committee to decide matters not covered in the regulations, pundits argue that player registration is explicitly addressed and cannot fall under this provision.

The Grievance and Complaint Committee conducted a hearing into Grand Bassa's protest and released a ruling on January 21, 2025. The Committee concluded that the protest did not meet the threshold requirement under Article 17, Sub-section 7.1. Even if the matter were heard on its merits, they added, Grand Bassa would still not prevail.

"It is the considered and unanimous opinion of the Committee that the protest is void ab initio and is hereby denied. Therefore, the result of the match between Bomi and Grand Bassa on January 18, 2025, at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium stands," the ruling stated.

The Committee, chaired by former Liberia Football Association (LFA) Secretary General Atty. Kollie Dorko, noted that Grand Bassa had paid the protest fee on January 20, 2025, more than six hours after the match ended, in violation of Article 17, Sub-section 7.1. The article stipulates that protests must be registered on the match report sheet immediately after the match and countersigned by the opposing team's captain. A formal letter must follow within six hours for preliminary rounds and within 24 hours for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals, accompanied by a fee of 20,000 Liberian dollars.

The Committee acknowledged that Bomi had fielded the two players with the consent of the organizers, as confirmed by the administrator of the MYS portal during the hearing.

In response, Grand Bassa rejected the Committee's decision and filed an appeal, paying a non-refundable fee of 60,000 Liberian dollars.

"The people of Grand Bassa will remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice. We will not be deterred until the right thing is done and fairness is restored to this process," read a communication signed by Grand Bassa Sports Steering Committee Chairman Gabriel Montgomery.