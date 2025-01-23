Liberia: A Call for Unity and Reform - Liberating Liberia From Its Imbroglio

opinion

Liberia stands at a crossroads, engulfed in complex political strife and societal discontent.

A divided House of Representatives mars the current state of the nation, a flagrant disregard for the rule of law, and various internal threats to national security.

Moreover, widespread allegations of corruption and human rights abuses serve as a dark cloud over the national government, further diminishing public trust and international legitimacy.

To reverse this grim trajectory, the Boakai-Koung Administration must undertake decisive and transformative actions to restore Liberia's dignity and ensure that the rule of law prevails.

For Liberia to again serve as a beacon of hope for humanity, the elected officials must demonstrate unwavering commitment to unity, transparency, and genuine reform.

The present legislative landscape in Liberia is characterized by a fractious and disjointed House of Representatives, where polarization reigns supreme.

This division is not merely a political inconvenience but a symptom of a larger malaise afflicting the governance system.

The utterances of some lawmakers, threatening to boycott President Boakai's State of the National Address (SONA), serve as a stark reminder of the fractured relationships within the highest echelons of power.

Such threats are not just an affront to the dignity of the office but also a blatant disregard for the democratic process.

If political leaders can not come together to address the nation's pressing challenges, how can they expect the populace to unite around a common purpose?

Unity is essential for effective governance, especially in a country like Liberia, where the scars of past conflicts still linger.

A divided government can not hope to tackle the myriad of economic decay, social unrest, and security threats that plague the nation.

If lawmakers continue to act in self-interest instead of the collective interest of the citizens, they risk plunging Liberia further into disarray and despair.

The Boakai-Koung Administration has the challenging yet imperative responsibility to foster an environment where dialogue and collaboration replace distrust and animosity.

This requires not only strong leadership but also an unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy.

The erosion of respect for the rule of law is perhaps the most alarming aspect of Liberia's current predicament.

A robust legal framework is the bedrock of any stable society, serving as a guiding light that holds power to account and ensures justice for all.

Yet, as evidenced by the numerous unprosecuted cases and allegations of corruption, this foundation is precariously unstable.

Citizens watch as perpetrators of crimes, whether they pertain to financial malfeasance or human rights abuses, evade accountability.

This desensitization to injustice breeds a culture of impunity, undermining the very essence of democratic governance.

The Boakai-Koung Administration must recalibrate the public's faith in the legal system.

This can be achieved by further empowering the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission to arrest and prosecute allegations of corruption and human rights abuses through courts of competent jurisdictions without interference from political actors.

Legislative frameworks must be strengthened to facilitate the prosecution of offenders who violate the law, ensuring that justice is not just a distant hope but a tangible reality.

Furthermore, educational campaigns highlighting the importance of the rule of law could foster a culture of accountability among citizens, empowering them to demand justice while instilling a sense of civic duty.

Allegations of corruption and human rights violations must be met with robust responses from the government.

Transparency is paramount in rebuilding trust with the electorate.

The public deserves to know how their tax dollars are spent, and decisions are made in the corridors of power.

As such, the Boakai-Koung Administration should champion policies that promote transparency and accountability.

Establishing a public access portal for government spending and expenditures, publishing detailed audits of state funds, and providing platforms for civil society to voice concerns can help restore faith in the administration.

Moreover, a clear stance against human rights abuses must be articulated powerfully and publicly. Liberia can not truly redeem its troubled past if it allows past transgressions to fester unaddressed, sowing further discontent.

This involves holding individuals accountable for past acts and creating a society that respects and promotes human rights.

Investing in programs that educate citizens about their rights and the mechanisms available to defend them is equally vital.

As the Boakai-Koung Administration looks to unify and empower the nation, it must prioritize national security.

Internal threats from discontented groups, economic instability, or natural disasters require comprehensive and cohesive strategies.

A divided government can not adequately address such threats.

Thus, the administration must devise a coherent national security strategy encompassing law enforcement and social programs to mitigate the underlying causes of unrest.

Addressing economic disparity is crucial in fortifying national resilience.

The administration should create a diverse, inclusive, and growth-oriented economy.

The Liberian government can take a cue from Dr. Laylli Maparyan, the University of Liberia President statement during her appearance on January 22nd, 2025, on ELBC-FM-Super Morning-Show, where she emphasized collaboration, investment in education, healthcare, and unity not only amongst students, faculty, staff, and employees but everyone with a vested interest in the University she said when quizzed by journalists from diverse backgrounds on several issues affecting the University of Liberia.

The administration can ensure that by investing in local enterprises, improving infrastructure, and enhancing access to education and healthcare, the government can significantly lift the standard of living for many Liberians.

Ultimately, economic empowerment is a deterrent to violence and unrest; a populace that is satisfied with its standard of living is less likely to descend into discord.

Recognizing the role of international partners in Liberia's recovery journey is vital.

The Boakai-Koung Administration should proactively engage with foreign entities through economic assistance, expertise in law enforcement, or capacity building.

Diplomatic ties should be strengthened to bring in resources and elevate Liberia's global standing back to a point where it can genuinely be considered a beacon of hope on the continental stage.

Honest and open dialogue with international stakeholders can lead to collaborative approaches to pressing problems.

However, for international goodwill and support to flourish, Liberia must first demonstrate its commitment to addressing internal issues.

The global community is often cautious about extending aid when there are signs of misgovernance, lack of accountability, or human rights abuses.

The Boakai-Koung Administration must show tangible progress in restoring the rule of law and protecting the rights of its citizens to invite back the trust and support of nations that once stood in solidarity with Liberia

The call to action is directed to the Boakai-Koung Administration and extends to every citizen of Liberia.

The responsibility to liberate the nation from its current quagmire transcends the actions of government officials. Still, it requires an engaged populace willing to advocate for their rights, demand accountability from their leaders, and participate actively in governance.

Civic engagement can facilitate a political culture prioritizing the common good over personal agendas.

Every Liberian must understand that the nation's current imbroglio necessitates urgent attention and action from the Boakai-Koung Administration.

Each step towards unity, adherence to the rule of law, accountability for human rights violations, and a coherent economic strategy can revive Liberia's dignity and respect on both local and international stages.

The nation stands at a critical juncture, and today's path will impact generations.

For Liberia to be reborn as a beacon of hope for humanity, it requires leaders who will not falter in the face of adversity, embrace collaboration, and take the decisive steps necessary to weave together the fabric of unity in governance.

Through collective effort, Liberia can hope to emerge from the shadows of its past and herald a future of promise and prosperity for all its citizens.