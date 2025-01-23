Liberia: Senator Momo Cyrus Boosts Media Mobility in Lofa With 12 Motorbikes

Voinjama — Senator Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus has donated 12 brand-new TVS Star black-exhaust motorcycles to radio stations in Lofa County, a move aimed at improving journalists' ability to cover stories across the region.

The donation, according to Senator Cyrus's office, highlights his dedication to enhancing local journalism and addressing the logistical challenges faced by reporters operating in Lofa's vast and often difficult terrain.

Auther Kowah, Chief of Office Staff for Senator Cyrus, announced the donation during the senator's final engagement in the county. Kowah praised the initiative as a demonstration of the senator's commitment to supporting institutions that promote transparency and public awareness.

"Excited as I conclude my final leg of engagements in our constituency, Lofa, with a donation of 12 TVS Star black-exhaust motorbikes to radio stations across the county. I'm immensely grateful to our leader, Sen. Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus, for the support and to my team for their incredible commitment to duty," Kowah stated.

While the donation was largely celebrated, it was not without controversy. Alternative Youth Radio (AYR) declined the motorbike allocated to them, citing a policy issue related to the "donated by Sen. Cyrus" branding on the vehicle. Despite this, most media outlets embraced the gesture, recognizing its potential to transform how they operate and serve communities.

The motorbikes are expected to enable radio stations to extend their reach to remote areas, provide timely news updates, and improve information dissemination across Lofa County.