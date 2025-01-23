Egypt: Sudan Ambassador to Cairo Meets IOM Regional Director

22 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — Sudan Ambassador to Egypt, Gen. Imad-Eddin Mustafa Adawi, received on Wednesday the Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the Middle East and North Africa, Othman Belbeisi, and reviewed the long-standing cooperation relations between Sudan and the organization and ways to enhance and support them in various aspects.

Ambassador Adawi has praised the organization's efforts and roles in protecting migrants, its long-standing relations with Sudan, and its appreciation for Sudan's contributions as an influential country over the decades in migration issues on the African continent.

The Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration for the Middle East and North Africa affirmed the organization's full support for Sudan and its aspiration to enhance cooperation in a way that would positively reflect on all migrant groups, especially the neediest.

The meeting reviewed the conditions of Sudanese citizens in Sudan's neighboring countries and ways to support them in a number of aspects, especially training and capacity building.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.