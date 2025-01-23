Egypt: Sudan Ambassador to Cairo Meets IOM Regional Director

Cairo — Sudan Ambassador to Egypt, Gen. Imad-Eddin Mustafa Adawi, received on Wednesday the Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the Middle East and North Africa, Othman Belbeisi, and reviewed the long-standing cooperation relations between Sudan and the organization and ways to enhance and support them in various aspects.

Ambassador Adawi has praised the organization's efforts and roles in protecting migrants, its long-standing relations with Sudan, and its appreciation for Sudan's contributions as an influential country over the decades in migration issues on the African continent.

The Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration for the Middle East and North Africa affirmed the organization's full support for Sudan and its aspiration to enhance cooperation in a way that would positively reflect on all migrant groups, especially the neediest.

The meeting reviewed the conditions of Sudanese citizens in Sudan's neighboring countries and ways to support them in a number of aspects, especially training and capacity building.