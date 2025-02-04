Egypt FM Holds Talks With Sudanese, Djiboutian Counterparts On Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate talks on Sunday, 2 February, 2025, in Cairo with his Djiboutian and Sudanese counterparts, focusing on Red Sea security, Somalia's stability, and bilateral relations.

In his meeting with Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Abdelatty said they discussed "linking Egyptian ports with Djibouti and expanding logistics cooperation," including plans for an Egyptian logistics zone in Djibouti. Youssouf described the bilateral relationship as "exceptional," adding that Egypt and Djibouti "share security concerns" as they are positioned at the northern and southern gates of the Red Sea.

The ministers addressed Somalia's security, affirming support for its "unity, stability, and territorial integrity." Abdelatty said both Egypt and Djibouti "contribute to the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia," highlighting their role in counterterrorism efforts.

In a separate meeting with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, Abdelatty "praised the unique historical ties and close fraternal bonds" between the two countries, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf.

He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to "restoring stability and peace" in Sudan while emphasizing "respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity." The discussions also covered Sudan's return to the African Union and Egypt's role in "regional and international efforts" supporting the country.

The ministers further discussed water security, highlighting "the shared interests of both nations as Nile River downstream countries" and the importance of continued cooperation on the issue.

The talks come amid Egypt's growing involvement in the Horn of Africa. In August 2024, Egypt signed a key defense pact with Somalia to strengthen military and security cooperation.

Egypt has also sent military officers and heavy equipment to Mogadishu, Somalia, as part of a broader deployment that media reports suggest could involve up to 10,000 Egyptian soldiers.