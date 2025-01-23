Nigeria: NAFDAC Says About 14.3 Million Nigerians Abuse Drugs

She noted that research indicates one in four high-risk drug users in Nigeria has been arrested for drug-related offences

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has revealed that approximately 14.3 million Nigerians are involved in drug abuse.

Mrs Adeyeye, a professor, disclosed this during the inaugural ceremony of the agency's youth-focused initiative, "Catch Them Young," held on Wednesday at Government Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She noted that research indicates one in four high-risk drug users in Nigeria has been arrested for drug-related offences.

According to her, these arrests comprise 73 per cent for drug possession, 12 per cent for theft, five per cent for sex work, four per cent for burglary, and two per cent for shoplifting.

"Note that this data only shows the number of arrests; if we consider that most crimes are unreported, then we will see that we have a huge problem on hands," she said.

Mrs Adeyeye, however, noted the negative effects of drug abuse on families, society, and the nation's socio-economic development.

She explained that the situation caused NAFDAC to initiate a comprehensive, coordinated, and intensive programme, designed to reduce the prevalence of drug abuse among secondary school students.

According to the DG, drug addiction can rise from both prescribed medicines and illicit drugs.

"This programme is not designed to scare anyone but to have honest conversations with you. This will help you to take informed decisions with regards to illicit drug use, including alcohol consumption," she said.

Speaking at the event, the NAFDAC State Coordinator for Rivers, Onogwu Emmanuel, explained the rationale behind moving the sensitisation and capacity-building programme to secondary schools.

Mr Emmanuel highlighted that secondary school students are among the most vulnerable groups, emphasising the importance of engaging youths--who are the future leaders--in the fight against drug abuse.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further noted that two schools were selected from each of the three senatorial zones in Rivers State for the pilot phase of the initiative.

In her remark, the principal of the school, Gladys Iheumamme, commended NAFDAC for the project and urged it to sustain this in order to save the future of the Nigerian youth.

(NAN)