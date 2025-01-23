Ghana: President Mahama Urges Ministers to Prioritise Public Service, Transparency

President John Dramani Mahama has urged his ministers to serve with humility and candour and remember that they serve at the pleasure of Ghanaians.

Swearing in six ministerial nominees, following approval by parliament, encouraged the ministers "to exhibit tolerance for their views and work to meet their aspirations. This government will not tolerate arrogance or disrespect for the people who elected us."

The six ministers were among the initial batch of appointees sent to parliament for review after thorough vetting.

He directed the Attorney General to lead judicial reforms, ensuring the court system is more accessible and fairer for all Ghanaians.

"Irrespective of their backgrounds, the people of Ghana are desirous of a system that guarantees equal justice for all and nothing more or nothing less. It is quite clear that so much needs to be done in so short a time and I assure the people of Ghana that this government will rise to the challenge and will reset our country.

"As I pointed out during my inaugural speech, Ghanaians have, through their votes, declared their intention to demand the highest standards of governance and we cannot afford to fail them," he noted.

"We must exhibit tolerance for their views and work to meet their aspirations. This government will not tolerate arrogance or disrespect for the people who elected us into office," he added.

He entreated them to make modesty and prudence their guiding principles in all they do in their tenure of serving the nation.

"The people of Ghana will hold us accountable for the trust that they have placed in our hands. It cannot be business as usual," he noted.

President Mahama expressed confidence in their ability to deliver on their mandates, emphasising the importance of their portfolios to Ghana's national development.

"The roles you are assuming are critical to the progress of our nation. I have every confidence that your expertise and dedication will drive the transformative agenda we have promised Ghanaians," the President remarked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ministers who were sworn in by the President were Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine; Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor; Minister for Education; Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Food and Agriculture; Eric Opoku and Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

Richard Aniagyei, ISD