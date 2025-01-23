Nigeria: Rivers Boat Mishap - Bonny Council Condoles With Bereaved Families

The tragic incident claimed the lives of two adults and a toddler.

The Bonny Local Government Council of Rivers State has condoled with the families of the three people who died in a boat mishap on the Bonny Sea on Sunday, 19 January.

On Wednesday, the council's condolence is contained in a statement issued to reporters by the Secretary to the council, John Gabriel-Pepple, in Bonny.

The statement explained that the council's Chairperson, Anengi Claude-Wilcox, was deeply saddened by the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two adults and a toddler.

According to the statement, preliminary findings revealed that the incident was caused by a sudden rise in an oceanic storm, which troubled the boat, leading to the unfortunate mishap.

The statement further explained that 19 survivors from the incident "were immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention at a cost to be borne by the council".

It quoted Ms Claude-Wilcox as saying, "We extend our sincerest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims.

"May God grant you all the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

"The council shares in this grief and pain, and we pray that the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.

The statement also disclosed that the council boss urged the public to assist it with useful information on a passenger boat that arrived at the scene but did not render assistance to the boat or its stranded passengers.

"Sadly, information reaching the council revealed that there was a passenger boat that got to the scene at the time the boat was troubled but refused to stop to rescue the victims while they were struggling to survive on the sea.

"Anybody with useful information about the particular boat driver should contact the council secretary," she stated.

She advised travellers to be cautious of the weather and adhere strictly to the safety rules and measures of passenger ferries to avert future recurrence.

"May God comfort and console us all and give the families the fortitude to bear this unbearable loss," the statement added.

Meanwhile, two residents of Bonny Island have called on the Rivers State Government and other relevant agencies to provide better safety measures for commuters using the Bonny-Port Harcourt sea route.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, Clement Hart appealed to the government at all levels to provide safe passenger speed boats to save lives in the event of similar mishaps on the sea.

Mr Hart also called on the Federal Ministry of Works and Julius Berger to expedite work toward completing the Bodo-Bonny Road as an alternative route for travellers.

Also, Paul Benebo charged the marine security agencies, including the Navy and Marine Police, to always enforce marine safety protocols on the sea.