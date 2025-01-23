Liberia: Rep. J. Marvin Cole Quits NPP Over Leadership Dispute

Monrovia — Representative J. Marvin Cole of District #3, Bong County, has officially tendered his resignation as a member of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), citing dissatisfaction with the party's leadership and alleged constitutional violations.

In a formal communication addressed to NPP Standard Bearer, Her Excellency Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, the lawmaker expressed discontent over what he described as his "illegal suspension" and the lack of due process in addressing grievances.

According to Representative Cole, his suspension, along with other members of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), was endorsed by NPP National Chairman Hon. George Sylvester Mulbah and key party executives without affording him the opportunity to defend himself, as stipulated by the party's constitution.

"I took this stance to simply protect the rule of law as it relates to the ongoing legislative impasse, which has led to my undemocratic and unconstitutional suspension, even against the rules of the honorable House of Representatives," Rep. Cole stated in his letter.

The lawmaker reflected on his longstanding association with the NPP, which dates back to 1997. He acknowledged the party's support over the years, including his two successful campaigns for the legislative seat under its banner. However, he criticized the current leadership under Chairman Mulbah, accusing it of failing to uphold the principles of the rule of law and the party's constitution.

"Above all else, the people," Rep. Cole emphasized, reaffirming his commitment to the interests of his constituents and the nation. After consultations with his family, friends, political partners, and religious leaders, he resolved to part ways with the NPP.

In his resignation, Rep. Cole declared, "The law is the law. God bless the National Patriotic Party, God bless the people of District #3 Bong County, and God bless the people of Liberia."

Representative J. Marvin Cole is currently serving his second term as the representative for District #3 in Bong County at the House of Representatives.