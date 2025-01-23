Uganda: Over 100 Kampala Headteachers Trained On Curbing Mpox Spread

Over 100 school teachers have been sensitized on the Mpox virus through the 'Safe circles' campaign by Ministry of Health (MOH), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and UNICEF Uganda ahead of the start of the first school term.

The training focused on enlightening kindergarten, primary and secondary school teachers within Kampala Metropolitan Area, who will in turn train the learners they teach on how to curb further spread of the Mpox virus.

The teachers were urged to take extra caution as the schools are opening especially by putting in place hand washing points, using soap and sanitizers as well as empowering learners to identify the signs and symptoms of Mpox such as skin rashes, sore throat, fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes and general body weakness.

"Mpox is a disease found in wild animals such as squirrels, rats, mice and monkeys that have now spread the virus to people, who are currently spreading it from person to person through close body contact, sharing clothes and beddings, shaking hands, sex, contact with infected persons or animals among others. Pregnant mothers, children below the age of 5years and people with underlying health conditions such as HIV/AIDS are at higher risk," said Erico Mukwana, the central division health education for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Some of the teachers undergoing training by MoH, KCCA and UNICEF on curbing Mpox spread ahead of the new school term opening. Mulwana added that Mpox started on August, 19 2024, and since then - there has been an increase of Mpox spread in Kampala.

"As of January, 20, y 2025, Kampala alone had 920 cumulative cases and 7 new cases. A research conducted by 'Solutions 4 People' on behalf of UNICEF Uganda suggests that within Kampala, one person affected by Mpox can infect up to 6 more people."

Mulwana emphasized that in Kampala Metropolitan Area, sexual intercourse remains the leading cause of the spread of Mpox mainly stemming from low-income areas such as Central division (Mengo, Kisenyi and Kamwokya), Makindye Division (Katwe, Kibuye and Kabalagala), Kawempe Division (Bwaise 2 and Bwaise 3).

She elaborated that anyone can get Mpox because it is spread through contact with infected persons, infected materials such as bedsheets and clothes, infected pregnant mothers who may pass it on to their unborn baby, inhaling contaminated particles or viruses and contact with infected animals.

Mulwana further emphasized that one can protect themselves from Mpox through hand washing, avoiding close contact with people, not touching or sharing personal items such as beddings, utensils and clothes and avoiding contact with or eating wild animals (alive/dead) and also accessing a vaccine for those people who have come into close contact with infected persons.

"In case one is infected, they can heal within 2 weeks if dedicated early and treated."

Dr Nabunya Kulthum Muzaata, Officer Education Services KCCA says both private and public school teachers are being sensitized on Mpox in Kampala by MoH, KCCA and UNICEF. James, Onyak , the Head Teacher for Bat Valley primary school thanked KCCA, Ministry of Health and UNICEF for organizing the training which has empowered teachers on the Mpox virus who will in turn educate the learners who are returning from a long holiday.

Dr. Kulthum Nabunya Muzaata (PHD), the Officer Education Services at Kampala Capital City Authority emphasized that the training is covering both public and private schools to ensure that schools do not get closed over Mpox, like it was during COVID-19.

Mulwana noted that such Mpox Community sensitization trainings have been ongoing especially amongst high-risk communities such as the business community, bus, taxi and boda-boda drivers/riders, market vendors, timber traders and sexual workers especially within Kampala Metropolitan Area using a campaign dubbed 'safe circles'.

The 'Safe circles' campaign will continue curbing Mpox spread by urging people to stay protected by not letting Mpox into their circles because small actions create lasting protection.