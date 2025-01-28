Uganda: Nakasongola Health Officials Struggle to Manage Mpox Outbreak Amidst Resource Shortages

Nakasongola District, currently ranked fifth in Mpox prevalence in Uganda, is battling an escalating outbreak that has strained its healthcare system and exposed deep logistical challenges.

The outbreak, which began in early September 2024, has forced health authorities to isolate numerous patients, creating emotional and logistical hurdles for families and caregivers.

"We reported our first Mpox case in September 2024, and it has been a tough road since then," said Dr. Byamukama Agaba, the District Health Officer (DHO).

With isolation units struggling to accommodate the rising number of patients, Dr. Sendikadiwa Henry, the In-Charge of Nakasongola HCIV, highlighted the strain on resources.

"Feeding patients in isolation has been one of our biggest challenges, compounded by the lack of supplies."

The crisis has been partially alleviated by organizations like World Vision, which have stepped in with food aid. However, according to Chief Administrative Officer Murabira Aggrey, the assistance falls short of the overwhelming demand.

"The isolation of patients has created severe shortages of essential resources, including food, and the need far outpaces the support we've received," Aggrey explained.

Efforts have also focused on high-risk groups, including sex workers, to slow the virus's spread.

"Targeting high-risk communities is critical to curbing further outbreaks," Dr. Agaba emphasized, adding that intensified surveillance and education efforts remain ongoing.

Despite their commitment, Nakasongola health stakeholders face an uphill battle to contain the outbreak.

With overwhelmed facilities, emotional distress among patients, and critical resource gaps, the situation remains dire as authorities work tirelessly to regain control.