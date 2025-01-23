Liberia National Police Summons Lawmakers Over Capitol Building Fire Investigation

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has officially written the House of Representatives, requesting the appearance of several lawmakers identified as "persons of interest" in connection with the fire incident at the Capitol Building last year.

The lawmakers summoned include Representatives Dixon Seboe, Marvin Cole, Frank Foko, Precilla Cooper, Abu Kamara, and embattled House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

This move by the LNP comes amidst ongoing public speculation surrounding the fire incident. The police had previously denied rumors of an alleged plan to arrest the lawmakers for their purported involvement in the Capitol Building arson attack.

The fire, which caused significant damage to parts of the historic Capitol Building, has remained a contentious issue, with various stakeholders demanding accountability. The police's request for the lawmakers' appearance signals a critical step in the investigation as authorities seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The House has confirmed receipt of the police commissioner, stating that leadership has taken siege of it to work with the lawmakers concerned to cooperate with the police.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the lawmakers will respond to the summons and what implications this development may have for the legislative body.

