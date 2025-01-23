Nigeria: Argungu - NGF Urged to Leverage Potentials As Unilorin Stages Maiden Play

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has been advised to leverage the potentials of the cultural significance of Argungu festival to develop and unite the region.

This is just as governors of Sokoto and Kebbi states particularly were implored to ensure the exploitation of the historical and international relevance of Argungu to boost tourism.

A UK based Nigerian lawyer/playwright, Abubakar Orisankoko, disclosed this in Ilọrin during a stage play of the book Argungu performed by 300 Level students of the Performing and Film Arts, University of Ilorin.

The play was part of academic requirements for the Theatre Administration and Studio Management Course (PFA 343).

According to him, "northern leaders and leaders, especially Kebbi and Sokoto state governments, should key into the stage play based on its historical relevance and international acclaim of Argungu to unite and develop their tourism sectors.

"More so, since no one had told the story of how Argungu started before now", he said.

Orisankoko, who applauded the students in their delivery of the premier play, said they brought the script to live with their sterling performance.

According to Orisankoko, "When a playwright pens down lines in a play, he has a vision. It's always very scary if you are to employ people to bring that vision and dream to live.

"Incidentally, today is one of my happiest days because the students nailed the play with their performance. And when you look at their age and experience in drama, they have done a fantastic job", he stated.

He dedicated the play to his late wife, Muyibat Folashade Orisankoko, an indigene of Abeokuta, Ogun, who he said encouraged him on the project.

Explaining the reason for his decision, the author said the play was conceived, developed and written into manuscript during his NYSC scheme in Kebbi state in 2007 after he fell in love with the history.

He said that the research on the play took him to Gwandu, Sokoto, Argungu and other history bureaus and places in Northern Nigeria, adding that the manuscript of the play was nominated for an award during the NYSC scheme in 2008.

Speaking of its lessons, the playwright said the play is for everyone and communities to believe and identify the strength in them.

"Like Yakubu Nabame, the lead actor, he identified the strength in him and explored it, giving birth to the Kebbi kingdom, especially Argungu.

"History of the Kebbi kingdom was extinct but he revived it. That's one lesson for us all. You can see the impact of what he did then, as Argungu is now an international cultural festival".

He said discussion had been initiated with school authorities to take the stage play across academic institutions in the state and to Gwandu, Sokoto, Argungu, and Kebbi state, among other places in northern Nigeria.

He said that the cast and crew of the play, who included Lecturers -in-Charge: Professor Segun Oyeleke Oyewo and Mr. Kazeem Rufai-Ahmad, deserved both national and international recognition and accolades for efforts "because it's not easy to deliver a northern play".

Orisankoko, who pledged to continue his support for the department, promised to connect some of the students with playhouses in London and the US.

The event was also attended by members of the author's extended family, academics, legal practitioners, media and business executives, among others.