Nigeria: NPA - Our Revenue Rose By 33.9 Percent in 2024

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) generated N758.26 billion between January and November 2024, rising by 33.9 percent when compared to the figure it generated in 2023.

The amount generated in 11 months in 2024 surpassed the Authority's revenue profile in 2023 by N257.3 billion.

It would be recalled that the Authority's revenue profile steadily grew from N361 billion in 2022 to N501 billion in December 2023.

NPA's Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho announced last Wednesday that the agency generated N758.26billion in revenue between January and November 2024.

Dantsoho disclosed this while presenting the agency's 2024 revenue performance before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance while it also projected N997billion for 2025.

However, the Joint Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Sani Musa and Hon. James Faleke, increased NPA's 2025 revenue projection to N1.75 trillion.

The adjustment, the committee explained, was based on the maximization of NPA's 56 revenue streams. The session underscored the growing scrutiny of Nigeria's key revenue-generating agencies as the government seeks to maximize income amidst economic challenges.

