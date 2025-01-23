Morocco: 8th Faapa Ga - Ivorian Communication Minister Hails Morocco's Leadership in South-South Cooperation

Salé — The Minister of Communication and Government Spokesperson of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Amadou Coulibaly, on Wednesday in Salé, praised Morocco's leadership in South-South cooperation across various sectors.

"Morocco is deeply committed to South-South cooperation focusing on multiple areas," particularly in the banking, industrial, healthcare, and agricultural sectors, he stated in a declaration to MAP following his meeting with the Morocco's Minister of Youth, Culture, and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, on the sidelines of the 8th General Assembly of the Atlantic Federation of African Press Agencies (FAAPA).

In this context, Coulibaly highlighted the launch of the African Academy of Health Sciences in Dakhla, emphasizing that "this visionary initiative allows Africans, scientists, and health experts to come together and develop their own solutions for the continent, whether in research or investment."

The Ivorian minister also expressed satisfaction with the "strong and longstanding" relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, expressing his commitment to strengthening them in the field of communication and media through mutually beneficial cooperation agreements.

In this regard, Coulibaly announced that it was agreed during his meeting with Bensaid to establish joint working teams to define relevant areas of collaboration for formalization by both parties.

The 8th General Assembly of FAAPA, held under the theme "African Press Agencies as Vehicle for Promoting the Continent's Health Sovereignty," aims to shed light on ways to promote and enhance Africa's health sovereignty to better address future challenges.

This two-day meeting brings together the Directors-General of several African press agencies, alongside media and health experts, as well as prominent figures from diverse backgrounds.

It also celebrates the 10th anniversary of FAAPA's creation, providing a platform for reflection on the future of African press agencies and their role in the 21st century, taking into account their diversity and unique characteristics.