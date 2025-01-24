São Tomé and Príncipe: U.S. Relations With Sao Tome and Principe

document

More information about Sao Tome and Principe is available on the Sao Tome and Principe page and from other Department of State publications and other sources listed at the end of this fact sheet.

U.S.-SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE RELATIONS

The United States established diplomatic relations with Sao Tome and Principe in 1976, following its independence from Portugal. U.S. relations with Sao Tome and Principe are excellent. The two countries share a commitment to democracy and good governance. The Voice of America broadcasts to much of Africa from a relay transmitter station in Sao Tome.

U.S. Assistance to Sao Tome and Principe

U.S. foreign assistance to Sao Tome and Principe is focused on improving the professionalism and capacity of the country's small military and coast guard and enhancing its maritime security efforts. Situated in the oil-rich, strategically significant Gulf of Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe is a member of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), which is the focus of an increasing number of regional security initiatives. Sao Tome and Principe has been an active player in ECCAS's Zone D maritime security exercises, and a participant in the U.S. Navy's Africa Partnership Station ship visits to Gulf of Guinea countries.

Bilateral Economic Relations

U.S. exports to Sao Tome and Principe include vehicles, electrical machinery, aircraft, and iron and steel products, while its imports from Sao Tome and Principe include cocoa and furniture and bedding. Sao Tome and Principe is eligible for preferential trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. The two countries do not have a bilateral investment treaty or taxation treaty.

Sao Tome and Principe's Membership in International Organizations

Sao Tome and Principe and the United States belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, and World Bank. Sao Tome and Principe also is an observer to the World Trade Organization.

Bilateral Representation

Principal embassy officials are listed in the Department's Key Officers List.

Sao Tome and Principe closed its bilateral embassy in Washington and co-located it with its Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York City.

More information about Sao Tome and Principe is available from the Department of State and other sources, some of which are listed here:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines São Tomé and Príncipe Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CIA World Factbook Sao Tome and Principe Page

U.S. EmbassyUSAID Country Mission Page

History of U.S. Relations With Sao Tome and PrincipeOffice of the U.S. Trade Representative Country Page

U.S. Census Bureau Foreign Trade Statistics

Millennium Challenge Corporation: Sao Tome and Principe

Library of Congress Country Studies

Travel Information

Bureau of African Affairs